Sysco Chief Financial Officer Kenny Cheung To Step Down; Backs Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corporation (SYY), a provider of food and related products, said on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer, Kenny Cheung, will step down to accept a new opportunity.

Subsequently, the company has appointed Brandon Sewell as interim CFO with effect from March 6.

Sewell, who joined Sysco in 2014, has held various management roles of increasing responsibility within Sysco's finance division. Most recently, he worked as CFO of Sysco's U.S. business.

Cheung will remain with the company until April 17 to ensure a smooth transition.

Looking ahead, Sysco, said: "Sysco also reaffirmed its fiscal year 2026 financial guidance for adjusted EPS at the high end of $4.50 to $4.60 and sales growth of 3%-5%. The company also remains confident in third quarter 2026 consensus adjusted EPS of $0.94 and USFS local case growth of at least 2.5% compared to the prior year."