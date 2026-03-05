Sysco Aktie
WKN: 859121 / ISIN: US8718291078
|
05.03.2026 14:32:25
Sysco Chief Financial Officer Kenny Cheung To Step Down; Backs Annual Outlook
(RTTNews) - Sysco Corporation (SYY), a provider of food and related products, said on Thursday that its Chief Financial Officer, Kenny Cheung, will step down to accept a new opportunity.
Subsequently, the company has appointed Brandon Sewell as interim CFO with effect from March 6.
Sewell, who joined Sysco in 2014, has held various management roles of increasing responsibility within Sysco's finance division. Most recently, he worked as CFO of Sysco's U.S. business.
Cheung will remain with the company until April 17 to ensure a smooth transition.
Looking ahead, Sysco, said: "Sysco also reaffirmed its fiscal year 2026 financial guidance for adjusted EPS at the high end of $4.50 to $4.60 and sales growth of 3%-5%. The company also remains confident in third quarter 2026 consensus adjusted EPS of $0.94 and USFS local case growth of at least 2.5% compared to the prior year."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sysco Corp.
|
04.03.26
|S&P 500-Wert Sysco-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Sysco von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|S&P 500-Wert Sysco-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Sysco von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
18.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Sysco-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Sysco-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
11.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Sysco-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Sysco von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Sysco-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Sysco von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Sysco-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Sysco-Investment von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Sysco Corp.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sysco Corp.
|73,45
|-0,80%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwärtsdruck lässt kaum nach: ATX versucht sich an Erholung -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind leichte Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägt Unentschlossenheit das Bild. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.