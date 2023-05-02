02.05.2023 14:08:02

Sysco Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $429.60 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $303.33 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $460.52 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $18.88 billion from $16.90 billion last year.

Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $429.60 Mln. vs. $303.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $18.88 Bln vs. $16.90 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sysco Corp.mehr Nachrichten