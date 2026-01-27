Sysco Aktie

Sysco

WKN: 859121 / ISIN: US8718291078

27.01.2026 18:24:40

Sysco Corporation Stock Jumps 10% Despite Y-o-Y Profit Dip

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) shares surged 9.68 percent, or $7.32, to $82.95 on Tuesday after the food distributor reported second-quarter earnings that declined slightly from last year, while revenue posted steady growth. The company reported net income of $389 million, or $0.81 per share, compared with $406 million, or $0.82 per share, a year earlier. The stock opened higher at $78.92 versus a previous close of $75.63 and traded between $77.32 and $83.42 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. At last check, shares were bid at $82.88 and offered at $82.94. Trading volume reached about 6.01 million shares, above the average volume of roughly 3.30 million. Sysco has traded within a 52-week range of $67.12 to $83.47.

