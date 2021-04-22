Sysinno Introduces First Available Air Quality Monitor Running on Microsoft Azure Sphere

TAIPEI, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysinno Technology Inc., an Innodisk shareholding company, is excited to announce that their iAeris line of indoor air quality detectors will run on Microsoft Azure's Sphere, making them at this time the world's first and only production-stage air quality monitor to take advantage of the possibilities of Microsoft Azure. This further cements iAeris as an integral player in providing environmental solutions to a connected world for making living and working spaces safer, more efficient, and more enjoyable.

As Spyros Sakellariadis, Microsoft Corporation, says,

"The quality of the air we breathe has serious implications for our health, and monitoring indoor air quality has never been more important. Sysinno iAeris detectors with Azure Sphere support this use case without additional on-premises infrastructure, and integrate easily into a company's Azure-based health monitoring dashboards."

Precise data for Big Data

iAeris is designed with Sysinno's Artificial Intelligence of Things (IoT) mindset: streamlined data collection with artificial intelligence to interpret and optimize responses with minimal oversight. Precise algorithms ensure correct readings are logged and analyzed quickly, with responses tailored to specification. Sysinno's propriatery sensor technology ensures the iAeris supplies ultraprecise real-time data updated on an almost minute-by-minute basis for particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), gasses, Total Volatile Organic Compounds (TVOC), and other atmospheric readings.

As always, Sysinno offers after-sale calibration designed to extend usability and product lifetime.

iAeris reliability meets Microsoft Azure capability

The iAeris fully benefits from the guaranteed security of Microsoft Azure Sphere, consisting of a system-on-chip (SoC) device, cloud service, and operating system. Active threat responsiveness means updates and patches are continuously applied, giving clients peace of mind by knowing what's theirs is guaranteed to remain theirs.

Additionally, Microsoft Azure Sphere connects via AMQP to the Microsoft Azure cloud infrastructure, this allows users to find IoT solutions to reduce risks, increase reliability and responsiveness, and meet business needs.

About Sysinno Technology

As one subsidiary from Innodisk Group, Sysinno Technology was founded in 2012 with the ambition to bring high-quality living environments to consumers and businesses around the world with the help of technology.

