Syska Hennessy Group Opens Office in Tampa

Expands Geographic Footprint to 19 Cities Worldwide

TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has opened an office in Tampa, its 19th office worldwide.

Located downtown at 400 North Ashley Drive, the Tampa office supplements Syska's facility in Jacksonville, established 20 years ago. Engineers in both locations support multiple confidential financial clients, corporate interior fit-outs, critical facilities projects, and aviation and energy sector clients in each city, as well as in South Florida and Orlando. They also collaborate on other projects while upholding longstanding relationships with premier architects and project managers across the state.

"Our work in Florida has increased significantly in the past few years," says senior principal Joseph O'Sullivan, the leader of Syska's south-eastern region. "Now that we have an on-site presence in the north and the center of the state, we can better serve our clients and easily address any needs that arise quickly and efficiently."

Some of Syska's recent projects in Florida include the Broward County Convention Center and Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando International Airport's South Terminal Complex, relocation of a confidential aviation authority's headquarters and emergency operations center, and a multi-year/phased renovation and expansion for a confidential financial client.

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information, and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 18 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

