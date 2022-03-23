Syska Hennessy Group Promotes Five Professionals to Associate Partner, Eight to Senior Associate, and Eight to Associate

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syska Hennessy Group, the international engineering firm, has promoted five professionals to associate partner, eight to senior associate, and eight to associate. The group of 21 represents nine different offices across the U.S.

The new associate partners are:

Maricela Alejandre , LEED AP BD+C , who has more than 15 years of engineering experience, much of it focused on healthcare ( New York )

, who has more than 15 years of engineering experience, much of it focused on healthcare ( ) Matthew Brady, PE, LEED AP BD+C , who has more than 15 years of experience in mechanical engineering ( New York )

, who has more than 15 years of experience in mechanical engineering ( ) Kenneth Duncan , PE , who has more than 27 years of experience in the engineering of electrical systems ( Dallas )

, who has more than 27 years of experience in the engineering of electrical systems ( ) Sami El Khoury , PE , who has 14 years of international experience in HVAC and plumbing systems ( San Francisco )

, who has 14 years of international experience in HVAC and plumbing systems ( ) Nickolas Patsios, PE, who has more than 12 years of experience as a life safety/fire protection engineer ( New York )

The new senior associates are:

Craig Brandt, PE, LEED AP ( Washington, D.C. )

( ) Cody Little , CPD ( Dallas )

( ) George Miroshnikov , LEED AP BD+C, BEMP ( New York )

( ) Yesha Modi ( New York )

( ) Yosief Philipos , PE ( San Francisco )

( ) Moni Solomonov , LEED AP BD+C ( New York )

( ) Lauren Wesson ( San Francisco )

( ) Jason Yang ( New York )

The new associates are:

Brian Fields , RCDD, CTS ( Raleigh )

( ) Patrick LeGassic ( San Diego )

( ) Kyle McBride, PE ( Richmond )

( ) Ilya Polyakov , RCDD ( Los Angeles )

( ) Daniel Reuter, PE, LEED AP ( Jacksonville )

( ) Kiarash Shirani ( Los Angeles )

( ) Joseph Spath, PE ( San Diego )

( ) Xuechao Xu, PE ( New York )

"The challenges of the past two years did not faze this cohort of associate partners, senior associates, and associates," says Syska co-president Gary Brennen. "They demonstrated leadership and commitment during difficult times for the A/E/C industry."

Co-president Cyrus Izzo concurs: "Their unflagging dedication to Syska played a major role in our ability to weather the pandemic. We congratulate them – and thank them."

Syska Hennessy Group is a leading global, full-service MEP, information, and communication technology (ICT), vertical transportation, and commissioning engineering firm. With more than 500 professionals across 18 offices, the company provides a full range of engineering services for projects of every size and budget. Since 1928, Syska has been designing smarter, safer, and more efficient buildings by integrating essential systems that respond and adapt to a changing world.

