Sysmex America Names Chris Cappella as Chief Financial Officer

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysmex America, Inc. today announced that Chris Cappella has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. He will lead Sysmex America's regional finance organization and financial activities including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, internal audit and treasury.

"Chris is a proven leader with a superior track record of delivering results and creating value," said Andy Hay, chief executive officer of Sysmex America. "Known for his ability to unify teams and targets across finance and non-finance functions, Chris will be a strong partner as we continue to innovate and grow."

Prior to joining Sysmex, Chris held a variety of finance leadership roles at Roche, most recently as the vice president of finance for Core Lab. At Roche, he was instrumental in driving growth through the cross-functional integration of agile strategies. Before his time at Roche, Chris was a finance manager at Brightpoint, Inc. He started his career at Ernst & Young and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"I have joined Sysmex America at a time of significant opportunity for the Company and its stakeholders," said Chris Cappella, chief financial officer, of Sysmex America. "I'm excited to work with Andy and the rest of the team to move Sysmex forward on its financial, operational and innovation goals."

About Sysmex America

Sysmex America is lighting the way to better health with diagnostic solutions that transform the future of healthcare and contribute to healthier lives. Its innovative hematology, urinalysis, information systems and flow cytometry testing technology are reshaping the world of diagnostics. As America's regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its "Honor Roll." Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

