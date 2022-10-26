Systel Announce Strategic OEM Partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc. has announced a strategic OEM partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), to offer rugged leading-edge computing technologies and solutions to defense and commercial enterprises for mission-critical applications in austere environments.

Systel will initially offer HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers, combined with Systel's ruggedization capabilities, with plans to use future HPE compute solutions starting in 2023. These solutions will deliver leading-edge workload optimization, high core density, power efficiency, security, and intelligent automation in MIL-SPEC rugged systems for all-weather and all-domain deployment.

Systel and HPE will explore and engage in other opportunities to partner, including high performance computing (HPC), deep learning and machine learning artificial intelligence (AI), networking, storage, and edge compute solutions.

"We are extremely excited to partner with HPE, a global compute leader," said Aneesh Kothari, Vice-President of Marketing at Systel. "Our partnership strengthens both companies' abilities to support customers with next-gen computing solutions reliably fieldable in the harshest environments and purpose-built for mission success."

"There is a growing need for compute at the edge, where harsh conditions can be a challenge for IT" said Matt Quirk, Director of WW OEM Channels & Ecosystem at HPE. "Systel's rugged solutions, utilizing HPE ProLiant servers, which are ideal to support hybrid and edge environments, allow customers to access, analyze and action their data, wherever it may reside. We look forward to collaborating with Systel to support their innovation."

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit www.hpe.com.

About Systel

Systel, Inc.® is a leading manufacturer of rugged computer products and solutions. Founded in 1988, Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous advanced platforms with thousands of successful deployments in the defense and commercial sectors. Systel's rugged computing solutions are designed and manufactured for continuous operation under the most extreme and austere environmental conditions. All Systel products are proudly made in the USA in the company's headquarters in Sugar Land, TX.Systel is AS9100:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified. For more information, visit systelusa.com.

