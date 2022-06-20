|
20.06.2022 13:00:00
System Innovation Group announces $450K Award
MELBOURNE, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- System Innovation Group, a leading provider of customized communications solutions, has been awarded a $450K contract to provide commercial cellular equipment for use by a US-based Energy Producer.
"Through our demonstrated dedication to success for our customers and partners, SIG continues to provide value that results in contract growth." – Shawn Gallagher, President
Under this contract, System Innovation Group will provide cellular base stations that expand coverage for the industrial facility and enable additional network devices.
"We are pleased to support our customer as they grow. This expanded network leverages our commercial CBRS capabilities which outperform wifi at industrial sites. As our customer grows, we will be here to help them keep pace with their network requirements.," said Eric Salyers, CTO of System Innovation Group.About System Innovation Group
System Innovation Group, LLC is a leading developer of customized private communications solutions that enable users to operate around the world securely and effectively. From industrial sites to remote battlefields, System Innovation Group's products and technology are utilized under the most extreme conditions. www.SystemInnovationGroup.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/system-innovation-group-announces-450k-award-301569641.html
SOURCE System Innovation Group
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErneuter Stabilisierungsversuch: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt können zu Wochenbeginn in Grün aus der Sitzung gehen. Die US-Börsen bleiben aufgrund eines Feiertags geschlossen. Die asiatischen Börsen entwickelten sich am Montag unterschiedlich.