System1 Completes Acquisition of RoadWarrior

System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST), owners of MapQuest, one of the original consumer mapping services, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of RoadWarrior, a subscription app focused on route planning for today’s ever-growing gig economy drivers.

RoadWarrior’s users include professional drivers from some of the most well-known delivery brands in the world. These drivers find features including its easy-to-use interface, the ability to sync with manifest files, on-the-fly reordering, and custom route options worthwhile additions to their arsenal of tools.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented RoadWarrior team to the System1 family,” said MapQuest General Manager, John Chipouras. "We think it is really special that the Road Warrior team has built a route planning tool so effective that individual drivers sign up and use it in addition to their company-provided tools. We plan to enhance the product and grow the RoadWarrior user base by bringing MapQuest's deep suite of B2B APIs and by introducing MapQuest's long-standing route planner power users to this new premium subscription product.”

About System1, Inc.

System1 combines best-in-class technology & data science to operate its advanced Responsive Acquisition Marketing Platform (RAMP). System1’s RAMP is omnichannel and omnivertical, and built for a privacy-centric world. RAMP enables the building of powerful brands across multiple consumer verticals, the development & growth of a suite of privacy-focused products, and the delivery of high-intent customers to advertising partners.

