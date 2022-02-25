Systemair Nomination Committee

Pressrelease 22 February 2022

At the annual meeting on 25 August 2021 it was decided that the Nomination Committee should contain representatives for the three largest shareholders or shareholder groups in terms of votes, according to Euroclear Sweden AB's printout of the share register on 31 January 2021.

We hereby announce that, after consultations with the company's three largest owners, ebm-papst AB has chosen to relinquish its position in the nomination committee. The fourth-largest owner Alecta has therefore been contacted and a Nomination Committee has been appointed, containing the following:

Gerald Engström, Färna Invest AB

Lennart Francke (Chairman), Swedbank Robur Fonder

William McKechnie, Alecta

Shareholders who wish to contact the Nomination Committee are invited to send an e-mail to Anders Ulff, CFO, Systemair AB, anders.ulff@systemair.se.

The annual meeting will be held on 25 August 2022, at 15.00 (CET) in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden.

For further information contact:

Gerald Engström, Chairman of the Board, + 46 70 519 00 01

Roland Kasper, CEO, +46 73 94 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

