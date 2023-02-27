|
27.02.2023 08:00:00
Systemair strengthens its position in Morocco
Press release, 27 February 2023
Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) has acquired the remaining 40% of the shares in the sales company in Morocco and subsequently owns all shares in Systemair Maroc.
The company sells Systemair's products in Morocco and West Africa. The company has a strong sales development and turnover of approximately SEK 130 million with 33 employees with offices and warehouses in Casablanca. The acquisition concerns the remaining 40 percent of the shares and is now fully owned by Systemair.
"Morocco is a growth market and we continue to see good opportunities for Systemair's products with good growth both in Morocco and in West Africa," says Roland Kasper, CEO of Systemair.
For further information contact:
Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09
Systemair AB, 739 30 Skinnskatteberg, +46 222-440 00, www.systemair.com
Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 52 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 9.6 billion in the 2021/22 financial year and today employs approximately 6,800 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9.4 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energyefficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Systemair AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.06.22
|Ausblick: Systemair Registered legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Systemair Registered veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.03.22
|Ausblick: Systemair Registered legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Systemair Registered zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.12.21
|Ausblick: Systemair Registered gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
24.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Systemair Registered öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Systemair AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Systemair AB Registered Shs
|6,89
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen freundlich -- ATX beendet Handel in Gewinnzone -- DAX letztendlich knapp im Minus
Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich am Mittwoch in Grün. Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt fassten am Dienstag im Handelsverlauf Mut. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung verhalten.