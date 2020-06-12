Systems Definition, Inc. Awarded AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research Phase II Contract for First Responder Personnel Accountability Solutions

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Definition, Inc. (SDI), a leading provider of fireground accountability solutions, today announced the U.S. Air Force has awarded the firm an AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract as a follow-on to the successful Phase I effort completed earlier this year.

SDI will serve as the Prime Contractor working with Centauri's The Design Knowledge Company (TDKC) to jointly execute key software development and technologies integration. The developed capabilities to be field-piloted encompass Air Force First Responder base activities and disaster relief efforts.

"Phase I examined the feasibility of integrating SDI's Advanced Personnel Accountability Application (APAA) technologies into an Air Force Common Operating Picture (COP)," said Brendan Adams, Principal Investigator at SDI. "We're excited to move forward to the second phase of this project and build out an accountability solution that brings enhanced situational awareness and personnel accountability capabilities to the DoD environment."

The goal of Phase II over the next 15 months is to adapt and integrate SDI's APAA technology into an Air Force COP to enable field trials of developed prototype baselines. These activities will evaluate and assess migrating APAA capabilities into the COP for Event Response Situational Awareness (COPERS), a representative of the Air Force Disaster Response Force (DRF) COP. COPERS integrates data from multiple sources to enhance situational awareness and comprehension and was developed by AFRL and TDKC.

SBIR is a competitive awards-based program enabling small businesses to explore technology potential within the defense arena. Sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), and in conjunction with AFWERX, these two organizations have partnered to streamline the SBIR process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants, and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 19.3, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner, and open to a broader range of innovations.

About Systems Definition, Inc.

Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, Systems Definition, Inc. (SDI) provides innovative software applications for the First Responder community, as well as technical services and software engineering to federal agencies, DoD contractors, public sector agencies, and commercial organizations. Our activities support initiatives for Defense, First Responder safety and accountability, aerospace, custom applications, and web technologies. We deliver a comprehensive suite of fireground accountability applications which are used daily by the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) and other fire departments across the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.firegroundaccountability.com/.

About TDKC/Centauri Corporation

TDKC, located in Dayton OH, was acquired by Centaur in December 2019. Centauri is a high-end engineering, intelligence, cybersecurity, and advanced technology solutions company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia with offices Nationwide. Centauri works with customers in the intelligence and national security communities, helping them solve their most difficult challenges. Centauri's agile, mission-first approach empowers advanced technical and operational teams to meet the real-time demands and high-impact missions of national defense agencies across land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace.

