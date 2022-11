T. Rowe Price's Oak Hill Makes $1.8 Billion Carbon Credit Purchase

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On Tuesday, Oak Hill Advisors, a subsidiary of $54-billion-asset-managing T. Rowe Price, led a group of investors to acquire 1.7 million acres of forestry for $1.8 billion in a bid to become one of the largest players in the bustling and burgeoning carbon offset market. Still, highly skeptical critics maintain the entire industry needs to be chopped down to size.