T-Mobile: Here Comes the Monster Buyback

It's a rare thing to see a tech or telecom stock that isn't down big for 2022, but T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has defied the odds, rewarding shareholders with a nice 25% gain on the year. Not only that, but the company just made an announcement that could fuel even larger upside.Any tech stock that's up on the year has probably experienced some sort of turnaround or special situation that has allowed it to defy market gravity, and T-Mobile is such an example. The company continues to maintain its lead in the mid-band 5G buildout, after it grabbed the lead by acquiring Sprint and its mid-band spectrum in early 2020.Continue reading