T-Mobile 5G Home Internet Takes Over the Northeast

Watch out Big Internet, T-Mobile is turning the Northeast magenta! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it has expanded the footprint of its 5G Home Internet service across Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, where more than three million households still have no access to home broadband. With this latest expansion, more than 9 million homes throughout these states are now eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet.

Fast, reliable home broadband has never been more important, but for families across the country, access to home broadband is still out of reach. In Connecticut alone, more than 320,000 households – approximately 23% of total homes across the state – and more than 100,000 children lack high-speed internet. And in Pennsylvania, more than 800,000 residents lack access, with more than 500,000 of those living in rural areas. And it doesn’t stop there, a 2021 study by BroadbandNow confirms that more than 42 million people nationwide do not have access to broadband. That’s a disaster. Luckily, T-Mobile is here to help clean up the mess.

Today’s expansion reinforces the continued demand and need for T-Mobile Home Internet and follows recent announcements in California, Texas, the Southeast, Midwest and South. During Q2 earnings, T-Mobile announced that it now has more than 1.5 million Home Internet customers, making it the fastest growing broadband provider for the third quarter in a row. Now, more than 40 million households – a third of them in rural America – are eligible for 5G Home Internet. They’ll get broadband speeds that handle multiple devices at the same time for working, streaming, zooming, online learning, gaming and more!

What People Are Saying

"Here in Connecticut, our administration has made expanding access to broadband internet a top priority because until we tackle our underserved broadband challenges in our urban, suburban, and rural areas, we will not have equitable access for all and achieve the economic recovery that we need,” said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. "As we continue our focus to ensure Connecticut residents are connected, I am glad that we have partners like T-Mobile that are working to address this need, as well.”

"Rochester is lucky to be one of 64 cities in the Northeast where T-Mobile is expanding their Home Internet service to thousands more households,” said Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy. "We thank T-Mobile for their investment in our region, which will help many more individuals and families work, learn, and stay remotely connected in today’s rapidly shifting world.”

"Expanding broadband in my district and throughout the commonwealth has always been a longtime priority of mine,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. "I want to thank T-Mobile for their investment in our area. This will allow more of our communities access to reliable internet.”

"Millions of people across this country still have little to no choice when it comes to home broadband. That’s because traditional ISPs have continued to underserve customers year after year, even as reliance on connectivity grows,” said Mike Katz, Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile. "So today, we’re doubling down on our mission to bring connectivity to more people, expanding Home Internet in states across the Northeast. As we’ve seen quarter after quarter, people are desperate for a new option in home broadband. With 5G Home Internet, we’re delivering just that.”

About T-Mobile Home Internet

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is home internet for just $50 a month with AutoPay, or $30 per month for families with Magenta MAX, T-Mobile’s most popular phone plan. It’s fast and reliable home broadband without all the Big Internet BS.

It’s a flat rate. No added taxes or monthly fees, no equipment costs, no annual contracts and no price hikes.

It’s 100% wireless, so setup is simple. Get a gateway in the mail, plug it in, download the app and connect in less than 15 minutes. No waiting for installation. No holes to drill.

And with T-Mobile's recent Un-carrier move, Internet Freedom, customers can test drive Home Internet worry-free, break up with their provider and T-Mobile will cover the cost up to $500, and lock in their price with T-Mobile’s Price Lock guarantee.

If you need support, T-Mobile's dedicated team of experts is just a call or message away.

Expanded Access

5G Home Internet is available to more than 40 million homes nationwide. And now, millions more homes in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania are eligible for 5G Home Internet too. Availability is based on network capacity, which is increasing all the time. Check if T-Mobile Home Internet is available for your home at https://www.t-mobile.com/isp.

Not available in all areas; customers ineligible for 5G Home Internet may be eligible for 4G LTE or other fixed wireless options. During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

