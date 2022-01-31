T-Mobile Achieves U.S. Telecom Industry First (Again): 100% Renewable Energy

In 2018, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) was the first and only U.S. provider to create an ambitious plan to source 100% of its total electricity usage with renewable energy by the end of 2021. Today the company announced it was the first in wireless to do it. Even with a historic merger that significantly expanded its electricity needs, the Un-carrier met its RE100 goal through a combination of renewable energy investments that support the company’s efforts to mobilize for a thriving planet.

T-Mobile was the first and only U.S. provider to create an ambitious plan to source 100% of its total electricity usage with renewable energy by the end of 2021.

"T-Mobile put a stake in the ground as the first telecom to commit to going all in on renewable energy by the end of 2021, and now we’re the first to hit this milestone years ahead of others,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. "This was no easy task, but we set a goal and we achieved it. Today, thanks to amazing efforts from a team who was unwavering in our commitment to reduce our impact on the planet, the Un-carrier is powering America’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network with 100% clean electricity.”

To help reach the 100% benchmark, T-Mobile developed a renewable energy strategy that includes eight virtual power agreements, 19 retail agreements, one Green Direct program, and unbundled Renewable Energy Certificates that support projects across the country. As a result, the company has invested in enough wind and solar power annually to account for every unit of electricity consumed. The nine large wind and solar farm projects alone (which include the virtual power agreements and Green Direct program) are contracted to provide T-Mobile with approximately 3.4 million MWh of clean energy annually—enough to provide electricity to over 313,000 homes per year.

Beyond agreements that directly contribute to T-Mobile's energy matching efforts, the company also supports 37 community solar projects, which represent greening local energy grids with more than 2.1 million MWh over 25 years for Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York and Oregon.

T-Mobile’s commitment to renewable energy is complemented by an enterprise-level focus on energy conservation, which includes switching to smart thermostats and ENERGY STAR certified LED lighting in retail stores, upgrading mechanical and electrical systems in our data centers, optimizing air management to keep equipment cool at locations such as cell sites, and installing energy-efficient radio equipment on cell towers, among other things.

"T-Mobile is an example of leadership for sustainability in its industry,” said Louisa Plotnick, Head of Programs, North America, at Climate Group, which co-leads the RE100 in partnership with CDP. "By adopting and driving new development of sustainable power sources, T-Mobile shows that corporations can act quickly if ambition is supported by real change. We are thrilled to see T-Mobile achieve this milestone and look forward to our continued partnership as the US rapidly embraces the transition to a renewable future.”

This RE100 achievement is further proof of T-Mobile's industry-leading efforts to help build a more sustainable future for everyone. T-Mobile has also led Green America’s Wireless Scorecard three years in a row, and the company recently got a top grade in the 2021 CDP Climate Change questionnaire.

Moving forward, the Un-carrier plans to add more renewable energy projects to its portfolio to match future electricity usage, explore onsite solar infrastructure and invest in organizations delivering clean energy to more communities across the U.S. Plus, the company plans to share new commitments aimed at further decarbonizing its business later this year.

T-Mobile matches its own annual electrical usage with renewable energy from a portfolio of sources including: virtual power purchase agreements, a green direct tariff, renewable retail agreements, and unbundled REC purchases.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit: http://www.t-mobile.com.

About RE100

RE100 is a global initiative bringing together the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable electricity. Led by international non-profit the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, the group have a total revenue of over US$6.6 trillion and operate in a diverse range of sectors. Together, they send a powerful signal to policymakers and investors to accelerate the transition to a clean economy. For more information please visit: https://www.there100.org/.

