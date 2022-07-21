T-Mobile and Apple Join Forces to Make IT Easy for Small Businesses

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is joining forces with Apple to introduce a plan JUST for small businesses that tackles pain points they face keeping their business and employees connected. Available today, Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone is the first and only wireless plan that makes IT easy for small businesses, pairing Apple Business Essentials with AppleCare+ for Business Essentials, along with a new iPhone 13 for new lines, 200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month, and more.

To start and grow a business, technology is essential. In fact, studies show nearly 90% of companies require their employees to access an average of five mobile business apps every day. But for that to happen, business owners go through many steps, from purchasing the best devices, onboarding and upgrading those devices, keeping them secure and up to date, and configuring apps and settings for each one. It’s A LOT for a small business to handle, but it doesn’t need to be.

That’s exactly why T-Mobile and Apple have teamed up — to make things simpler for all types of small businesses with one amazing plan: Ultimate+ for iPhone. This new plan is packed with a ton of great benefits for small businesses:

Each employee who adds a new line on the plan gets a new iPhone 13 — sleek and durable, with super-fast performance and long battery life.

Ultimate+ for iPhone is the ONLY wireless plan that enables customers to get the all-new Apple Business Essentials, which combines device management, 24/7 Apple support, and iCloud backup and storage — into a single, flexible subscription.

There’s unlimited talk, text, and premium smartphone data on America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network.

This plan includes a whopping 200GB of high-speed hotspot data per month, so small businesses can keep all their devices connected.

Customers get unlimited Wi-Fi on select flights from American, Delta, and Alaska Airlines — with more airlines, including United, launching later this year.

Finally, this plan helps keep business customers connected in over 210 countries and destinations across the world with unlimited text and data, including 5GB of free high-speed data per month.

All this for just $50 a month per line, with six or more lines, so small business customers can stop stressing about IT and focus on growing their business!

With Apple Business Essentials, it’s easy for businesses to set up and change employee plans as needed. If a device is lost or stolen, sensitive business data can be locked or wiped, while employee’s personal data is fully protected. Different apps and updates can go to specific employees, whether it is an employee’s personal device or one the business provides. And AppleCare+ for Business Essentials gives small businesses even more — including 24/7 phone support for all employees, and onsite repairs for iPhone in as little as four hours.

Since Apple Business Essentials launched in March, small businesses have saved countless hours, giving them more time to focus on their work. One T-Mobile customer that’s already using Apple Business Essentials is Vertical-One in El Paso, Texas.

"We’re a family-owned business and we always focus on our people. We want to give them the best products so they can do their best work,” said Nick Dominguez Jr., chief operations officer at Vertical-One in El Paso, Texas. "Apple products have enabled our growth throughout the years and T-Mobile’s 5G network makes a world of a difference, for example when we hotspot in the field from iPhone to MacBook. Apple Business Essentials has changed the game for us, with iCloud backups, and the ability to service quick repairs when we need them. It gives us freedom since we spend less time doing IT and more time developing our business.”

For small business customers who may want to add Apple Business Essentials to just a few existing lines — T-Mobile is launching an a la carte option that allows customers to add Business Essentials to any T-Mobile business plan for $2.99 per month. And just to make sure ALL customers can experience the incredible value of Business Essentials, T-Mobile is offering it FREE a la carte through the end of 2022.

"Teaming up with Apple is just one more way we can support small businesses as they continue to be the source of countless jobs and innovations across America,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "We’re always looking for ways to provide more value to our customers and working with Apple gives us the opportunity to tackle a whole new pain point for small businesses — IT management.”

"Apple is committed to helping small businesses thrive, and we’re proud of the longstanding relationships we’ve built with this community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise Product Marketing. "Apple Business Essentials helps small businesses manage the entire lifecycle of their Apple products — from device management and storage, to support and repairs — so they can focus on running and growing their business. The new Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone plan from T-Mobile will combine Business Essentials with blazing fast 5G service, a powerful new iPhone 13, and more — making IT even easier for small businesses, so they can do their best work.”

With T-Mobile’s unmatched 5G network — America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable — small businesses virtually anywhere can take advantage of these benefits. T-Mobile 5G coverage goes beyond cities and extends to rural areas covering 310 million Americans and 1.8 million square miles — more square miles of 5G coverage than the other wireless companies combined.

To learn more about T-Mobile for Business options with Apple Business Essentials, visit www.t-mobile.com/applebusinessessentials.

