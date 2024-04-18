T-Mobile and Governor Jeff Landry Reveal Massive $290 Million 5G Network Upgrade in Louisiana

The Pelican State just got a major boost. Today, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the completion of a multi-year 5G network investment totaling more than $290 million across the state, including a $50 million network upgrade in the Greater New Orleans area. The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s expansion last month of Ultra Capacity 5G to new communities across Louisiana and the entire country.

Over the past three years, T-Mobile has improved Ultra Capacity 5G (5G UC) connectivity for more than 1.7 million Louisianans, including residents in small towns and rural areas in the state. This expansion provides access to 5G UC coverage to new geographical areas, significantly increases speeds and creates new opportunities for local businesses, schools, healthcare providers, first responders and anyone on T-Mobile’s network.

"T-Mobile’s investment in our state’s infrastructure will pay dividends for years to come,” said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. "By bringing high-speed 5G connectivity to more areas of Louisiana, we are making it easier for people to stay connected with their loved ones, access educational opportunities and grow their businesses. I applaud T-Mobile for their commitment to our state and for helping us get even closer to closing the digital divide.”

The multi-year network enhancements include newly deployed 5G coverage and capacity enhancements, via the addition of more than 300 new cell sites and nearly 1,870 upgrades to existing ones. Statewide, T-Mobile now provides 5G service along 99% of interstate highways, U.S. highways, and state routes across Louisiana. Additionally, 92% of the state’s residents now have access to Mid Band-Ultra Capacity 5G, up 192% in just three years. According to Ookla, a company that monitors and analyzes the nation’s wireless networks, T-Mobile is also the fastest provider in the state of Louisiana.

"Governor Landry's leadership in driving economic development in Louisiana, especially for those in more rural and underserved communities, aligns with T-Mobile's commitment to create the best possible network experience in the places where it matters most," said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology, T-Mobile. "Our multi-year effort to enhance 5G connectivity across Louisiana is already bringing new opportunities for growth through enhanced speeds and better reliability in more places than ever before. And we're just getting started!"

Local Highlights

Locations such as Champion Square, the Superdome, the Convention Center, the New Orleans International Airport, and the French Quarter have also received recent boosts in coverage and speeds.

Louisiana parishes receiving immediate benefits from expanded and accelerated 5G service include:

Ascension

Avoyelles

Caddo

Calcasieu

East Baton Rouge

Iberia

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lafourche

Orleans

Ouachita

Rapides

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

West Baton Rouge

With these upgrades, T-Mobile is ready to meet the increased demand for wireless connectivity and to continue providing top-notch network coverage for the people of Louisiana.

T-Mobile 5G Internet

T-Mobile's recent upgrades have already made a huge difference, especially through its fixed wireless internet service. By leveraging the power of its leading 5G network, T-Mobile is bringing a new choice for reliable, affordable home and business internet to Louisiana. Customers in the state are already taking full advantage of the service, with Home Internet users putting Louisiana in the top 10 states for highest average monthly usage.

Today, T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available to over 50% of homes in Louisiana – that’s over one million households. Plus, the Un-carrier simplifies business internet, enabling business to connect offices and locations nationwide. This means homes and businesses across the state, from small cities to big towns, can finally ditch traditional internet providers for affordable and reliable 5G internet from T-Mobile.

Louisianans can learn more and check eligibility at www.t-mobile.com/home-internet, and Louisiana businesses can learn more about T-Mobile Business Internet and solutions by visiting www.t-mobile.com/business-internet.

Retail Growth

Since 2021, T-Mobile has opened 35 new retail locations across the state, including in Amite City, Baton Rouge, Covington, Denham Springs, Hammond, Jennings, Minden, Natchitoches, and several stores in the New Orleans market. The additional new stores have created nearly 250 new jobs.

Community and Disaster Support

T-Mobile's commitment to Louisiana goes beyond providing cutting edge communications services to retail customers, businesses, governments and first responders, with initiatives like its Hometown Grants program – a five-year program launched in early 2021 to provide grants to 100 small towns each year to use toward city beautification projects, public improvements and more. Hammond — the first town in Louisiana to receive a T-Mobile Hometown Grant — recently received $50,000 to install a public address communications system at Chappapeela Sports Park. The system will allow the town to instantly communicate critical information such as traffic or weather-related emergencies. Towns with populations of less than 50,000 are eligible and encouraged to apply. For full details, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants.

Another important initiative benefiting the state of Louisiana is T-Mobile’s Project 10Million, which offers internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to eligible students to help close the digital divide. The company has connected over 41,000 students, from over 40 school districts across Louisiana and is also offering school districts free and heavily subsidized data plans and access to affordable laptops and tablets through Project 10Million and its other education initiatives.

T-Mobile has also increased investments in network hardening nationwide by more than 30% over the past few years, which includes expanded backup power solutions to help ensure redundancy and reduce service interruptions in case of severe weather or other emergencies. In the last year, T-Mobile also added over 50% more heavy-duty network disaster response satellite vehicles to its ready-to-respond fleet and expanded its community support fleet with new, fully loaded RV command centers and heavy-duty Wi-Fi vehicles.

T-Mobile Lights Up Louisiana

To celebrate today’s announcement and everything the Un-carrier has done to provide Louisiana with exceptional network capabilities, T-Mobile is lighting the Pelican State up with magenta spotlights at some T-Mobile stores across Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Shreveport, Hammond, Alexandria, and Lafayette. T-Mobile is also offering anyone in Louisiana — customers and non-customers alike — a chance to win four new iPhone 15 or Samsung Galaxy S24 devices. For your chance to enter, follow the magenta lit road to participating stores between April 18 and 26!

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more square miles than AT&T and Verizon combined. More than 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

