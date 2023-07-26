T-Mobile Begins Pre-orders For Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5, Watch6; Availability On Aug. 11

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) said its customers can pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip5 in Mint, Graphite, Lavender and Cream, with the offers, or starting at $41.67/month, with $0 down, full retail price: $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream starting at $75/month with $0 down, full retail price: $1,799.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 in 40mm or 44mm is available for pre-order, with the offers, or starting at $14.59/month with $0 down, full retail price: $349.99. The Galaxy Watch6 Classic is available in 43mm and 47mm, starting at $18.75/month with $0 down, full retail price: $449.99 - all for 24 months.

T-Mobile US said its new and existing customers, including businesses, can choose from offers: free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, or up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold5, when adding a line or with eligible trade-in on Go5G Plus or Magenta MAX or Go5G Business Plus, via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax; half off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, or up to $500 off the Galaxy Z Fold5, with eligible trade-in or $600 off when adding a line on T-Mobile's most popular plans, via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

T-Mobile US also offers free Galaxy Watch6 40mm, or up to $349.99 off the Galaxy Watch6 Classic, when adding a qualifying watch line or when buying another Samsung Galaxy Watch, via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.