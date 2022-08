T-Mobile Can't Eat Comcast's Lunch Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) added more home internet subscribers than any other company last quarter. The wireless carrier added 560,000 subscribers, reaching more than 1.5 million total just five quarters after its official launch.By contrast, Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) ended the second quarter with the same number of broadband subscribers it started with. While many investors were concerned with the result, management sees entrants like T-Mobile as a temporary impact without long-term potential to eat into its results in a meaningful way.T-Mobile faces two challenges to keep growing its home internet service going forward.