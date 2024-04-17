T-Mobile Creates Lasting Change in California with $50,000 Donation to Nonprofits

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced a donation totaling $50,000 to five nonprofit organizations that are making a difference in the Golden State. The organizations — Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Contra Costa County (CASA), Common Ground Society, Raphael House San Francisco and the Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area — each received $10,000 to support their vital programs and initiatives.

T-Mobile employees in California had the opportunity to choose the organizations as part of the company's Difference Maker Award — a quarterly recognition program that the Un-carrier started last year to recognize top-ranked business performance areas across the company. Winning employees presented checks and participated in a day of service at each organization. This marks the program’s fourth quarterly recognition, following Puerto Rico, Virginia and Hawaii and Washington.

"The Difference Maker Award goes beyond recognition — it's about celebrating our employees and giving them the power to make a real difference,” said Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group. "As we cheer on our Northern California employees for their incredible efforts, we've also topped $200,000 in charitable donations since launching the program, showing our commitment to creating positive change in communities nationwide.”

Here’s a closer look at how T-Mobile's donations are making a difference.

(Oakland, Calif.) Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland is dedicated to developing its community’s youth into positive contributors to society. The organization’s Oakland facilities provide deserving kids and teens ages 6 to 17 with safe places to learn and grow along with giving them the help they need to achieve academic success, develop good character and citizenship and adopt healthy lifestyles.

"T-Mobile is proving to be a true partner that's willing to invest in the futures of Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland youth. Their time, energy, and commitment will be felt throughout the Oakland community,” said Fred Frazier, Chief Operations Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland.

(Contra Costa County, Calif.) CASA of Contra Costa County

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Contra Costa County (CASA) provides advocacy for children and youth in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems, allowing them to have a voice in the system, in addition to access to the services they need to thrive. These vital services include tutoring, therapy, reproductive health education, and help within the juvenile justice system. CASA's Volunteer Advocates and CASA's programs lead to excellent outcomes for children who otherwise would have very little success in life. T-Mobile's funding from the Difference Maker Award will go directly toward the CASA Therapy Project, pairing licensed therapists with current and former youth in foster care and providing teletherapy services in partnership with A Home Within. This program ensures youth in foster care receive the mental health services needed to begin a path of healing toward a bright future.

"For over 40 years, CASA has trained volunteer advocates to provide guidance, consistency, and support to youth in foster care, helping them feel heard and understood during a vulnerable and stressful time,” said Ann Wrixon, Executive Director of CASA Contra Costa County. "CASA’s programs and services successfully work to provide a much better chance at a positive life for the children and youth we serve. T-Mobile’s generous donation of $10,000 will ensure that CASA continues its mission of helping every child find a permanent home and complete their education, in addition to increasing their chances of staying out of a life of poverty. T-Mobile’s gift will help bring a much brighter future to children and youth in foster care.”

(Santa Rosa, Calif.) Common Ground Society

Common Ground Society is on a mission to educate and empower the community to be more accepting, inclusive and supportive of people with disabilities while also supporting their community of over one thousand caregivers who have loved ones with unique needs. What started as a grassroots effort to help the community understand a population that is often under-supported and forgotten has grown into a movement reaching nearly 70,000 K-12 students and thousands more community members served by these mindset-shifting presentations.

"Connection is key to inclusion. These funds will allow us to grow in a way we couldn't before, touching more lives, supporting more families and moving the needle each day toward creating a community of belonging for all,” said Larkin O'Leary, Chief Operating Officer of Common Ground Society.

(San Francisco, Calif.) Raphael House

As the first family homeless shelter in San Francisco, Raphael House is on a mission to help low-income families and families experiencing homelessness to strengthen family bonds by achieving stable housing and financial independence. Since 1971, Raphael House has been at the forefront of providing homeless and low-income families in the San Francisco Bay Area the personalized family-centered solutions they need to build brighter futures. On average, 90% of families staying at the Raphael House achieve long-term stable housing, and 93% maintain that stability long-term through the non-profit’s Bridge Program.

"Each family who enters Raphael House is welcomed into a compassionate, committed community devoted to their long-term success,” said Marc Slater, Executive Director of Raphael House. "T-Mobile’s donation powers our work to serve families with individualized, crucial support services, laying the foundation for their long-term stability. As a community-funded organization, your support of our programs makes an immediate impact.”

(Palo Alto, Calif.) Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Bay Area provides critically ill and underserved children with communities of support, access to medical care, and the healing power of family and home during medical crises, such as hospitalizations. Established in 1979, RMHC Bay Area provides no-cost housing, free meals and support services for thousands of families each year along with providing free dental services to the community's most vulnerable children through their Ronald McDonald Care Mobile programs in the East and South Bay Area. In 2023, RMHC Bay Area provided over 38,400 nights of housing and served over 104,000 meals to families nearby and inside the hospital.

"We are extremely honored to receive the Difference Maker Award. This contribution will make an immense impact on the families we serve, providing essential resources and support during challenging times,” said Laura Keegan Boudreau, Chief Executive Officer for RMHC Bay Area. "We are profoundly grateful for T-Mobile's commitment to making a difference in our communities, and we pledge to continue our mission of providing comfort and care to those who need it most.”

T-Mobile's Ongoing Commitment to California

These donations underscore T-Mobile’s ongoing commitment to making a difference in communities throughout Hawaii and Washington. Other investments include the Un-carrier's Hometown Grants program, which provides funding to 100 small towns each year to use toward city beautification projects, public improvements and more. Since launching the five-year program in 2021, 11 towns have received nearly $500,000 across California.

In addition, Project 10Million is T-Mobile’s $10.7B initiative aimed at helping close the digital divide in education by offering free internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to up to ten million eligible student households across the United States. Through T-Mobile’s education programs, the company has connected over 33,000 students in Concord, Oakland, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Santa Rosa, and is also offering school districts free and heavily subsidized data plans and access to affordable laptops and tablets. By the end of 2023, T-Mobile provided $6.4 billion in services and connected nearly six million students across the U.S. through Project 10Million and other education initiatives.

