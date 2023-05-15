T-Mobile Delivers Ultimate Sports Combo: Baseball with MLB, Soccer with MLS and Your Fave Sports Streaming App

It’s a choose your own sports adventure. Patrick Mahomes announced this morning that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) now has the ultimate sports streaming package, giving customers another crack at free MLB.TV, plus $200 anyone can put toward ANY other sports streaming app of their choice when bringing their number to T-Mobile. Yes, even live billiards. Or boxing. Or bowling. That’s on top of MLS Season Pass on Us and ViX Premium on Us featuring exclusive matches from the best leagues in Europe and Latin America, which customers can already get.

MLB.TV is T-Mobile’s most popular perk. More customers have claimed free access every year since 2016, and this year, demand hit an all-time high with a 21% increase from last season. Now, T-Mobile’s bringing it back. From Tuesday, May 23 through Monday, July 17, new and existing T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Home Internet customers snag a free season-long MLB.TV subscription (a $139.99 value) via T-Mobile Tuesdays.

On top of that, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers can watch soccer matches for free with MLS Season Pass on Us, which brings all the action and excitement of Major League Soccer to the Apple TV app. Fans can watch every MLS match on billions of devices, set-top boxes and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass ($99 annual value) features every live regular-season match, all MLS Cup playoff matches and the Leagues Cup — without any blackouts.

The Un-carrier knows baseball fans love other sports, too. That’s why anyone who switches to T-Mobile on Go5G Plus right now can get $200 via a prepaid card for EVERY line they bring over to put toward another top sports streaming package of their choice. Love you some hockey? Auto racing get you going? Basketball more your jam? The ball’s in your court.

"T-Mobile customers love streaming and love sports, so naturally, we’re giving them more of what they love — the best of baseball with MLB.TV, our most popular perk, and a sports streaming app of their choice. On top of the free MLS Season Pass they already get,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. "We always put customers in the driver’s seat, and now they can choose another sports app that matches their interests perfectly.”

Better yet, T-Mobile’s giving away the fan experience of a lifetime for MLB All-Star Week — complete with a pair of tickets to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, Capital One PLAY BALL PARK, VIP access to an epic party, money for food, beverages and merch at T-Mobile Park, plus flights and a hotel. Head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on Tuesday, May 30 to enter for a chance to win.

ABOUT MLB.TV

MLB.TV delivers both home and away broadcast feeds, with live and on-demand access to every out-of-market regular season game. Fans can access their favorite team’s affiliates’ games in the MLB App, stream on-the-go and enjoy live game DVR controls to pause and rewind the action in HD. Head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to redeem from Tuesday, May 23 at 5 a.m. ET through Tuesday, July 18 at 4:59 a.m. ET.

In addition to MLB.TV, Un-carrier customers get even more baseball (yes, it’s possible!) with Apple TV+ on Us and Friday Night Baseball.

STREAM MORE SPORTS WITH GO5G PLUS

New customers who switch to T-Mobile on Go5G Plus can claim their $200 per switched line now for a limited time. When someone signs up, they’ll get a virtual prepaid card from T-Mobile in their first month good to use toward any sports streaming app they want.

While the Carriers lock customers in three year device contracts, T-Mobile Go5G Plus customers are upgrade-ready every two years, and always get the same great device deals whether they’re a new or existing customer. And Go5G Plus is packed with $270 in additional perks for families per month — like Apple TV+ on Us, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data and so much more. All on top of America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network.

For more information, visit www.t-mobile.com/switch/see-why. On May 23, visit T-Mobile Tuesdays for more details on the MLB.TV offer and MLS Season Pass on Us.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Qualifying plan required. Access T-Mobile Tuesdays and sign up for MLB.TV and MLS between 5/23-7/18/2023. ©/TM 2023 MLB. 2023 MLS Season Pass expires 1/31/24. Apple ID, compatible products & services required. 13+. $200: Qualifying credit, new Go5G Plus voice line, and port-in from AT&T, Verizon, Claro, US Cellular, Spectrum, Liberty Puerto Rico, or Xfinity required. Get $200 via virtual prepaid Mastercard, no cash access & expires in 6 months., issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the fifty United States, PR, USVI and DC. 16+. 5/30/23 5:00 AM ET - 5/31/23 4:59 AM ET. On how to enter and full rules go to amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com/Promotion/Rules?. Void where prohibited.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

