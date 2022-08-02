T-Mobile Doesn't Face the Same Cash Flow Challenges as the Competition

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported stellar second-quarter earnings results last week, which stood in contrast to reports from its biggest rivals in the wireless industry. AT&T warned investors of its diminishing cash flow outlook, while Verizon Communications reported disappointing net additions and earnings.One culprit for T-Mobile's competition is their push toward more device promotions, sometimes giving subscribers (both new and existing) free phones in exchange for their loyalty. T-Mobile says it can be much more disciplined with its approach.Amid these uncertain economic times, consumers are looking to save money and maximize the value they get from what they buy. "There is a flight to value that I believe is beginning to happen," T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert told analysts during the company's second-quarter earnings call. He believes T-Mobile is able to provide better value than its competitors.