T-Mobile Doesn't See Cable's Competition in the Wireless Game As a Major Threat

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cable companies are taking a greater share of U.S. wireless subscribers, but T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) doesn't have a problem with that.Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) combined to add nearly 1 million mobile subscribers in the fourth quarter. That was good for more than half of the entire wireless industry's net additions. At a recent investor conference, T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik said he expects industry postpaid phone net additions to decline in the first quarter, "and we anticipate in that context that cable will actually have more of a share of net adds."But he doesn't see cable's current growth as a major issue for T-Mobile. And as long as it's executing on its goals of growing profitability and free cash flow, investors should be very happy owning the stock.Continue reading