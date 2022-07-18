T-Mobile Dominates in New Report from Ookla

Encore! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is adding more wins to its trophy case with the latest independent third-party report. In Ookla’s Q2 Speedtest® Global Index Market Analysis United States report measuring nationwide network performance in Q2 2022, T-Mobile's network took the top spot for Overall Speed, Lowest Latency, Highest Consistency and Overall Video Score. The report also ranked the Un-carrier’s 5G network first for download speed, availability and consistency.

"T-Mobile 5G, the nation’s most awarded network, has top rankings in nearly every third-party benchmark over the last two years,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "It’s clear we offer something customers can’t get anywhere else, and now over half of our network traffic is on 5G devices. But we’re not done yet – we’re advancing the reach and capabilities of 5G every day.”

T-Mobile retains its #1 spot in 5G Performance with 5G median download speeds of 187.33 Mbps and its ranking as #1 in 5G Availability with customers on a 5G capable device being connected to 5G 68.5% of the time. That’s more than twice as often than Verizon, further underscoring T-Mobile’s superior 5G performance. The Un-carrier also tied for first in 5G Consistency at 76.6%, meaning customers can enjoy more consistent 5G speeds and performance on T-Mobile’s network.

At the state and local level, T-Mobile ranked as the fastest mobile provider in 45 states and fastest in 75 of the 100 most populous U.S. cities in Q2 2022.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G with the country’s largest, fastest, most reliable and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country – 315 million people across 1.8 million square miles. 225 million people nationwide are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and T-Mobile expects to cover 260 million in 2022 and 300 million next year.

Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from November 2021 to May 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission

