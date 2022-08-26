T-Mobile Expands Accelerator Program Building 5G AR Experiences for Smart Glasses

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today that three new companies have joined its Accelerator program. Aiming to transform industries like gaming, retail and shopping, the new participants will work alongside other developers and entrepreneurs to build immersive experiences for Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses using T-Mobile 5G—America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network—and Snapdragon Spaces™ XR developer platform.

The three new T-Mobile Accelerator participants include:

Foundry Six (Los Angeles, CA) : With Foundry Six’s AREALM, you can turn your next hike with friends into an epic adventure! This role play game metaverse allows players to experience all their favorite gameplay in the real world. Join player versus environment, player versus player, crafting, and dungeon crawl encounters brought to life through Augmented Reality technology.

: With Foundry Six’s AREALM, you can turn your next hike with friends into an epic adventure! This role play game metaverse allows players to experience all their favorite gameplay in the real world. Join player versus environment, player versus player, crafting, and dungeon crawl encounters brought to life through Augmented Reality technology. Stops (Tel Aviv, Israel) : Stops is a location-based platform that helps businesses and influencers securely share locations with their customers/followers across the metaverse. As a result, people can now discover nearby content and product locations through Augmented Reality every time they stop.

: Stops is a location-based platform that helps businesses and influencers securely share locations with their customers/followers across the metaverse. As a result, people can now discover nearby content and product locations through Augmented Reality every time they stop. weR (NYC, NY): weR is a deep tech company that provides an Augmented Reality/Artificial Intelligence platform for monetizing and optimizing retail spaces.

"5G and Augmented Reality have the potential to transform gaming, education, training, the way we communicate and so much more,” said John Saw, EVP of Advanced & Emerging Technologies at T-Mobile. "With the T-Mobile Accelerator, we are partnering with the brightest developers and entrepreneurs to drive the 5G ecosystem forward and bring revolutionary new 5G-powered applications to life.”

As the lead 5G launch partner in North America for Snapdragon Spaces, T-Mobile Accelerator is working to fuel 5G innovation for AR smart glasses leveraging heads-up displays, spatial awareness and computer vision across all industries. Participants work directly with T-Mobile engineers and business leaders while using Lenovo ThinkReality A3 Augmented Reality smart glasses – the first device to support Snapdragon Spaces. Experts from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. will also provide support for solutions built on the Snapdragon Spaces platform.

This incoming group is preceded by other participants including Beem, Krikey, Mawari, Mohx-Games, Pluto and VictoryXR. T-Mobile is also currently accepting applications from developers interested in building immersive 5G experiences for AR glasses on Snapdragon Spaces.

The industry analyst firm GlobalData1, estimates that the AR and VR market will grow by nearly 20 times over the 10-year period between 2020-2030. Because AR provides services that are more accessible, including ease of use through web services or smartphones (as opposed to VR's bulkier headsets) the AR market has an edge over the VR market, according to GlobalData.

T-Mobile 5G, A Platform for Innovation

T-Mobile Accelerator serves as a hub for driving ideas, innovation and action. Focused on collaborative experiences for growth, it delivers year-round programming and activities, including entrepreneurial and tech community engagements, expert speakers and mentorship sessions. Since its inception, the T-Mobile Accelerator has worked with 80 startup companies that have raised an aggregate of over $190 million with 78% of the alumni companies still in business today.

Snapdragon and Snapdragon Spaces are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon Spaces is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

5G: Coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from November 2021 to May 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

1 Access requires a subscription.

