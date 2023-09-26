T-Mobile Expands World’s First Network Slicing Beta to Developers Nationwide

No matter how you slice it, Un-carrier customers come out on top. From the stage at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) Chief Technology Officer John Saw announced the Un-carrier’s network slicing beta is now available to developers nationwide. The program has also expanded to Android developers who want to use the power of 5G standalone (5G SA) to optimize their video calling applications commercially available on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The moves make it easier for developers across the country to test their new and improved applications with the customized video calling network slice on T-Mobile’s 5G SA network using a commercial device.

"We didn’t just build the largest, fastest and most advanced 5G network so our customers can immediately benefit from the improved performance. We also want our network to serve as a platform for innovation,” said John Saw, EVP and Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. "I am so incredibly proud of my team and our partners who are pioneering new technologies like network slicing so we can help bring the true promise of 5G to life.”

"At Samsung, we want to give our users the best possible experience with the technology they love and depend on every day,” said Jude Buckley, Corporate Executive Vice President of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics America. "The Galaxy S23 series offers a great video call experience and innovations like network slicing can make it even better. We look forward to working with T-Mobile to unlock its full potential for our users.”

T-Mobile’s network slicing beta is available today for Android and iOS developers nationwide. Any video calling app developer — whether a large corporation or small startup — can sign up for the beta by visiting the Un-carrier’s developer platform DevEdge, and those in the greater Seattle area can join T-Mobile engineers at the 5G Hub to test and validate this capability on their applications. T-Mobile also plans to expand the network slicing beta to additional application types and use cases in the future.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 326 million people across two million square miles — more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 285 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year — nearly everyone in the country.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network slicing beta, visit devedge.t-mobile.com/5g-network-slicing.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com/coverage.

Limited-time beta for participating developer network traffic through specialized video calling slice. Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com.

