T-Mobile Extends 5G Leadership in Auction 110

Spectrum is the lifeblood of the wireless industry and critical for 5G. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today it invested nearly $3 billion in the FCC’s Auction 110, securing additional mid-band spectrum to further fuel its industry-leading Ultra Capacity 5G network. The Un-carrier won an average of 21 MHz of mid-band spectrum in key areas home to 184 million people across the US, which it will deploy to add additional depth to its already strong Ultra Capacity 5G, delivering even faster speeds and greater performance.

"We’re already delivering customers the largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G network, and we’re always working to make the best 5G network even better,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "While Verizon and AT&T remain locked in a 5G race for second place, we’ll use this additional spectrum to take our 5G network to the next level and deliver even greater 5G performance to our customers across the nation.”

Mid-band spectrum is ideal for 5G, providing the perfect balance of capacity and coverage – meaning super-fast speeds over large areas. T-Mobile has been aggressively deploying mid-band spectrum it acquired in the merger with Sprint to bring game-changing 5G to customers across the country, delivering a network competitors can’t match despite billions of dollars ($80+ billion now) they’ve spent trying to catch up. With additional mid-band spectrum won in auction 110, and the C-band won last year, the Un-carrier will continue to extend its 5G lead in key areas across the country.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G with a network that covers 310 million people and is nearly 2x larger than AT&T’s and nearly 5x larger than Verizon’s. 210 million of those people are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G – over 2x more people than Verizon’s Ultra Wideband and multitudes more than AT&T’s 5G+ (which is only available in a handful of cities). And T-Mobile isn’t slowing down, with plans to bring Ultra Capacity 5G to 260 million people this year and 300 million in 2023.

That’s why more than 20 reports from third party experts like Ookla, Opensignal and more have confirmed T-Mobile’s lead in 5G speed and coverage over the past year. And that lead is only becoming greater as T-Mobile continues to build its network and deploy additional spectrum.

