T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it’s going all-in for baseball fans during MLB All-Star Week in Los Angeles. First up, T-Mobile is using the power of its market-leading 5G network to give fans immersive views of players warming up for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby with 5G-connected roving cameras. Plus, fans can text for a chance to win flyaway trips of their choosing, free MLB.TV, along with a 5G phone and year of T-Mobile service. This comes on the heels of Coverage Beyond, T-Mobile’s latest Un-carrier move keeping customers connected on flights and in 210+ countries and destinations worldwide. Finally, fans on the ground in Los Angeles can meet their favorite MLB players at T-Mobile’s All-Star Bat Shop, and so much more.

T-Mobile Goes Big for Fans this MLB All-Star Week with More than $150K in Fan Giveaways, 5G Batting Practice Experience and More

"At T-Mobile, we think differently about sponsorships. We’re always looking for exciting ways to connect communities — not just our customers — more closely to the people and things they love most. And we’ve seen firsthand how much people LOVE baseball,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. "More than one million fans tuned into T-Mobile 5G BP last year, so obviously we’re bringing it back this All-Star Week, along with chances to win MLB.TV, awesome trips and a year of T-Mobile service to see just how sweet it is to be on the nation's leading 5G network."

T-Mobile Home Run Sweepstakes

Starting July 15 at 12:01 am PT and through July 19 at 11:59 pm PT, fans can text ‘TRAVEL’ to 595959 for a chance to win BIG, with one lucky winner on deck to receive the ultimate travel prize with T-Mobile TRAVEL with Priceline – T-Mobile’s dedicated site with travel deals exclusively for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers. Customers can save up to 40% and never pay full price on hotels or Pay Now rental cars, plus they can book flights and more all in one place.

Text ‘TRAVEL’ to 595959 starting July 15 up to three times for a chance to win:

A free MLB.TV subscription (a $139.99 value), plus a free 5G device and year of T-Mobile service.

A $10,000 T-Mobile TRAVEL credit towards international flight and hotel accommodations, plus a free 5G device and year of T-Mobile service.

A whopping $100,000 T-Mobile TRAVEL credit with a free 5G device and year of T-Mobile service.

T-Mobile 5G BP

Also this year, for the first time ever MLB will produce an entire show over T-Mobile’s 5G network, virtually transporting fans to the field to watch players gear up for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby. Multiple 5G-powered cameras will show the live action from the field during batting practice while participating players, including defending champion Pete Alonso, will use 5G phones to give viewers up-close views from their POV between swings. The livestreamed pre-game show is made possible by T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network which enables several high-definition cameras to transmit wirelessly, allowing for true mobility. Fans can tune into T-Mobile 5G BP hosted by four-time MLB All-Star Hunter Pence and MLB Network host Lauren Gardner starting July 18 at 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET on MLB Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Then, be sure to catch the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 18 starting at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on ESPN.

Allll the Baseball In and Out of LA

Between all the All-Star Week festivities, T-Mobile is giving fans more of the game they love.

Rage Cage: T-Mobile’s yearlong Rage Against Big Internet Tour continues with Rage Cage, a custom pitching cage outside the T-Mobile Signature Store in Santa Monica (1410 3 rd Street Promenade) that gives customers a chance to strike out Big Internet on July 17 from 11 am - 7 pm PT.

T-Mobile’s yearlong Rage Against Big Internet Tour continues with Rage Cage, a custom pitching cage outside the T-Mobile Signature Store in Santa Monica (1410 3 Street Promenade) that gives customers a chance to strike out Big Internet on July 17 from 11 am - 7 pm PT. All-Star Bat Shop. Fans can customize and professionally engrave their own 18” bat for free at T-Mobile’s Signature Store in Santa Monica July 18-19 from 11 am - 7 pm PT. Get ready to meet MLB All-Stars during surprise appearances throughout the day!

Fans can customize and professionally engrave their own 18” bat for free at T-Mobile’s Signature Store in Santa Monica July 18-19 from 11 am - 7 pm PT. Get ready to meet MLB All-Stars during surprise appearances throughout the day! Capital One PLAY BALL PARK. Step up to the plate in T-Mobile’s Bat Flip Cage and celebrate like you just won the T-Mobile Home Run Derby! 360-degree cameras will capture your sweet bat flip so you can share it with friends on social. Plus, snag free prizes at the T-Mobile Truck and power up your devices at complimentary charging stations. Fans of all ages can head to PLAY BALL PARK for daily giveaways, autograph opportunities, baseball training drills and more! Tickets are complimentary but must be registered for at www.AllStarGame.com.

Step up to the plate in T-Mobile’s Bat Flip Cage and celebrate like you just won the T-Mobile Home Run Derby! 360-degree cameras will capture your sweet bat flip so you can share it with friends on social. Plus, snag free prizes at the T-Mobile Truck and power up your devices at complimentary charging stations. Fans of all ages can head to PLAY BALL PARK for daily giveaways, autograph opportunities, baseball training drills and more! Tickets are complimentary but must be registered for at www.AllStarGame.com. And, so much more…

T-Mobile customers now get free high-speed data in 210+ countries and destinations AND free in-flight connectivity and streaming all flight long on the biggest U.S. airlines. And, the Un-carrier is flexing its post-merger scale to negotiate exclusive benefits just for T-Mobile customers, like AAA on Us for a full year, 25 cents off per gallon of Shell gas through the week of Labor Day, and launching T-Mobile TRAVEL with Priceline to hook up customers with exclusive deals, up to 40% off select hotels and rental cars.

For more information on T-Mobile at All-Star Week, visit t-mobile.com/mlb. For all of T-Mobile’s travel benefits, head to t-mobile.com/travel.

NO PURC. NEC. 18+, 50 US, DC & PR. Ends 7/19/22. See Rules for non-Text Entry and full details at https://bit.ly/TMO-HR. Msg&Data rates may apply. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: T-Mobile. Int’l Roaming in Simple Global Destinations: Up to 5GB of high-speed data per month with MAX plans; available in 11 European countries with Magenta plans. In-Flight Wi-Fi: Unlimited where available on select U.S. airlines with MAX plans; 4 full-flight sessions per year with Magenta plans. AAA on US: Requires active voice line on eligible plan, registration, and validation. Subscription automatically renews at up to $83/year after year On US. Cancel anytime. T-Mobile Tuesdays: Qualifying plan required. Shell offer up to 20 gallons. See T-Mobile Tuesdays app for details.

