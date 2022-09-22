T-Mobile Grants Another $1 Million to Champion Small Towns

What do a high school STEM program in Burley, Idaho, a town-wide mural restoration in Toppenish, Wash. and a satellite pediatric clinic in Excelsior Springs, Mo. all have in common? They’re all projects now in the works, thanks to T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) Hometown Grants. The latest 25 recipients follow 100 others that have been announced since Hometown Grants began in April 2021 to support the people and organizations responsible for helping small towns across the country thrive. Just a year and a half into the $25 million, five-year initiative, T-Mobile has given more than $5.5 million dollars to projects across 37 states. And this is still just the beginning.

"At T-Mobile, we go way beyond wireless to do what’s right for communities across the country,” said Jon Freier, President, Consumer Group at T-Mobile. "Through Hometown Grants, we’re empowering people in small towns and rural America to make a difference where they live, and the results have been incredibly inspiring. With 125 recipients and counting, it’s a privilege for the Un-carrier to continue supporting community development projects from coast to coast.”

Check out the next 25 Hometown Grant winners and their projects:

Leeds, Ala.: Renovate Tri-County Community Center to use for counseling, food pantry, youth tutoring and more.

Renovate Tri-County Community Center to use for counseling, food pantry, youth tutoring and more. Newton, Conn.: Revitalize and expand the use of a worn, but well-loved 1930 gymnasium by access to water, adding a kitchenette, new chairs, portable staging and cosmetic improvements.

Revitalize and expand the use of a worn, but well-loved 1930 gymnasium by access to water, adding a kitchenette, new chairs, portable staging and cosmetic improvements. Manchester, Ga.: Adding ADA handicap accessible ramps to The Mill, a high use and 100-year gathering place.

Adding ADA handicap accessible ramps to The Mill, a high use and 100-year gathering place. Keokuk, Iowa: Transform vacant lot into a multi-purpose outdoor space, complete with a performance stage and lawn area and park, to promote gathering for community events.

Transform vacant lot into a multi-purpose outdoor space, complete with a performance stage and lawn area and park, to promote gathering for community events. Burley, Idaho: Launch after school STEM Forged program and eSports licensing and equipment to develop technology and innovation skills for Burley High School students.

Launch after school STEM Forged program and eSports licensing and equipment to develop technology and innovation skills for Burley High School students. Galesburg, Ill.: Supply the future Skills Lab with tools and equipment to prepare visitors for the workforce, foster independence, and encourage lifelong learning.

Supply the future Skills Lab with tools and equipment to prepare visitors for the workforce, foster independence, and encourage lifelong learning. Mattoon, Ill.: Transform a blighted area of town affected by a tragedy by developing a community pocket park for the betterment of downtown and the enjoyment of residents.

Transform a blighted area of town affected by a tragedy by developing a community pocket park for the betterment of downtown and the enjoyment of residents. Versailles, Ind.: Add a splash pad next to the Holdsworth Entertainment Pavilion in the new pocket park on the town square.

Add a splash pad next to the Holdsworth Entertainment Pavilion in the new pocket park on the town square. Ellsworth, Maine: A multi-phase project to transform the area along the Union River that will leverage existing riverfront investment focused on sustainability, ecology and river access.

A multi-phase project to transform the area along the Union River that will leverage existing riverfront investment focused on sustainability, ecology and river access. Freeport, Maine: Transform Town Hall by creating a lawn and amphitheater area to encourage gathering for events.

Transform Town Hall by creating a lawn and amphitheater area to encourage gathering for events. Excelsior Springs, Mo.: Build out and renovate vacant space in a school building into a 1200 square-foot satellite pediatric and dental clinic for the community.

Build out and renovate vacant space in a school building into a 1200 square-foot satellite pediatric and dental clinic for the community. Mars Hill, N.C.: Utilize remodeled space in a 1930s refurbished school building, transforming it into a certified commercial community kitchen.

Utilize remodeled space in a 1930s refurbished school building, transforming it into a certified commercial community kitchen. Marshall, N.C.: Repair roof and structure to historic Madison County Arts Council building.

Repair roof and structure to historic Madison County Arts Council building. Doña Ana, N.M.: Beautify existing historic Doña Ana Plaza by adding benches and trash receptacles to accommodate attendees for local events.

Beautify existing historic Doña Ana Plaza by adding benches and trash receptacles to accommodate attendees for local events. Guthrie, Okla.: Construct a pop-up-shop park in the historic downtown district to serve as both a vibrant community space and retail incubator to help jump-start small businesses in the community and diversify our local retail.

Construct a pop-up-shop park in the historic downtown district to serve as both a vibrant community space and retail incubator to help jump-start small businesses in the community and diversify our local retail. Elizabeth Borough, Penn.: Transform a demolished building area into a greenspace and park for the community.

Transform a demolished building area into a greenspace and park for the community. Myrtle Beach, S.C.: Replace and install 24 new interpretive signs at Bathsheba Bowens Memorial Park, educating visitors about the local African American culture, history, and environment.

Replace and install 24 new interpretive signs at Bathsheba Bowens Memorial Park, educating visitors about the local African American culture, history, and environment. Palmview, Texas: Create the first community library and youth club for the City of Palmview, while enhancing access to technology and internet services for the community, and academic opportunities for area youth.

Create the first community library and youth club for the City of Palmview, while enhancing access to technology and internet services for the community, and academic opportunities for area youth. Plainview, Texas: To increase the ambiance of the city’s renovated streetscape and courthouse area, the project will add a new speaker system to broadcast live music from events, parade entries, weather alerts and more.

To increase the ambiance of the city’s renovated streetscape and courthouse area, the project will add a new speaker system to broadcast live music from events, parade entries, weather alerts and more. Stuart, Va.: Install accessibility playground equipment to existing Dehart Park in Stuart to promote inclusivity and gathering.

Install accessibility playground equipment to existing Dehart Park in Stuart to promote inclusivity and gathering. Enumclaw, Wash.: Rainier Foothills Wellness Foundation will renovate an existing building in Enumclaw’s downtown core to create a Community Connections Center, creating a community hub for volunteerism and community service while enabling RFWF to maintain and expand services including senior food delivery, weekly community meals, weekend food support for students, community-based mental health interventions and health care access.

Rainier Foothills Wellness Foundation will renovate an existing building in Enumclaw’s downtown core to create a Community Connections Center, creating a community hub for volunteerism and community service while enabling RFWF to maintain and expand services including senior food delivery, weekly community meals, weekend food support for students, community-based mental health interventions and health care access. Toppenish, Wash.: Repainting the town’s 78 historical murals, one mural at a time.

Repainting the town’s 78 historical murals, one mural at a time. Rice Lake, Wis.: Build first ever public ADA kayak launch and ramp access at lake for the community and area tourists to enjoy.

Build first ever public ADA kayak launch and ramp access at lake for the community and area tourists to enjoy. River Falls, Wis.: Provide access to connectivity with hot spot devices and free wi-fi service for community use at River Falls Public Library.

Provide access to connectivity with hot spot devices and free wi-fi service for community use at River Falls Public Library. Cody, Wyo.: Develop the local Outlaw trailhead into a safe, accessible, and eco-conscious outdoor meeting space through the establishment of designated parking, outdoor sitting areas, and proper signage.

To select Hometown Grant recipients, T-Mobile works with Main Street America and Smart Growth America, two organizations that have decades of experience helping to build stronger, more prosperous small towns and rural communities. Together, the organizations assess applications based on level of detail and completeness, potential community impact, project viability and other factors.

"We’re proud to work with T-Mobile and Smart Growth America to support these innovative projects in rural communities across the country,” said Main Street America's Interim CEO Hannah White. "These grant recipients represent the creativity and passion for place we’ve long seen in Main Street communities, and we are excited to see how the projects positively impact these areas in the coming years.”

Each quarter, T-Mobile awards Hometown Grants for up to 25 towns with a population of less than 50,000 and anyone with a vision for how to make their community even stronger than it is today can apply.

Commitment to Rural America

Hometown Grants are part of the Un-carrier’s massive 5-year commitment announced in April 2021 to bring 5G to rural America, open hundreds of new stores and support economic development in small towns by providing $25 million in funding.

Beyond amazing deals on plans and new devices, the Un-carrier launched Home Internet last year. With T-Mobile, more than 40 million households – a third of them in rural America – are eligible for 5G Home Internet.

For full details on how to submit a proposal for Hometown Grants, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/brand/hometown-grants.

