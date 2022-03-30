T-Mobile Has Sweet Deals on the Newest Samsung 5G Devices

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced deals for the new Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G. Both devices are available this Thursday, March 31, with the following deals:

Pick-up the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for $99 at T-Mobile with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line on ANY plan – that’s $350 off!

Get $200 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G at T-Mobile with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a new tablet line.

Score the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G at Metro by T-Mobile for $49.99 when customers port in a number from eligible carrier on a $40/mo. plan.

And, only at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile can you get the most out of these new 5G devices on the nation’s largest, fastest nationwide 5G network with more 5G bars in more places.

Both devices tap into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G for broad coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for ultra-fast speeds across the nation. That means no need to guess the Wi-Fi password at the local café because you’ll get speeds as fast as Wi-Fi with Ultra-Capacity 5G to stay better connected on the go. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country – more than 310 million people across 1.8 million square miles. Plus, more than 210 million people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver blazing-fast speeds to more people than any other provider.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features a 6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for streaming and scrolling with ease. Capture those important life moments with quad cameras on the back and a 32MP front-facing camera plus it’s packed with a 5,000 mAh battery for a 2-day battery life and 25W charging capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G features a 12.4” Super AMOLED display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It has dual rear cameras, 12MP front camera and includes a massive 10,090 mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging capabilities. Plus, for creativity and work on the go, it comes equipped with the new S Pen that users can snap on a keyboard for prime productivity.

T-Mobile customers can take advantage of the above offers or pick up the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G for $18/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $450) and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for $30/month ($379.99 down; Full Retail Price: $1099.99) - all for 24 months for well qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

To learn more about the latest Samsung deals at T-Mobile, visit t-mobile.com/offers/samsung-phone-deals. Or head to metrobyt-mobile.com for more details on Samsung devices at Metro.

