T-Mobile Home Internet’s Bigger … (Clap, Clap, Clap, Clap) Deep in the Heart of Texas

Home internet options in Texas are fixin’ to be a whole lot better. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced expanded access to its fixed wireless Home Internet service in 57 cities and towns across the Lone Star State. Nearly a quarter of the Texas homes with access to T-Mobile Home Internet are in small towns and rural areas, helping improve access to the Internet, outside of just the big cities, for everything from education to jobs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005651/en/

T-Mobile announced expanded access to its fixed wireless Home Internet service in 57 cities and towns across Texas. Today, nearly 4 million Texans have either NO access to traditional home broadband or have only one choice. And in the middle of the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency estimated that 1.8 million students couldn’t participate in virtual learning because they didn’t have a broadband connection at home. That’s unacceptable. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, nearly 4 million Texans have either NO access to traditional home broadband or have only one choice. And in the middle of the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency estimated that 1.8 million students couldn’t participate in virtual learning because they didn’t have a broadband connection at home. That’s unacceptable.

For millions of Texans—and more than 30 million households nationwide—there’s finally a real alternative to traditional landline ISPs. For places like Brownwood, Mount Pleasant, and Fredericksburg, towns in Texas where more than a quarter of people are without any access to traditional home broadband, the expansion of T-Mobile Home Internet means more families can stay connected to the classroom, work remotely, and communicate virtually. And for homes across the state, from small towns to bigger cities, this expansion means more people can finally ditch traditional ISPs – the industry ranked dead last in customer satisfaction by ACSI.

T-Mobile recently announced the Big Fee Deal, bringing internet to millions of homes for just $50/month, period. Landline ISPs have been having their way for years, adding bogus fees on top of the monthly rate, every single month. And they’ve gotten away with it. In 2020 alone, they charged customers more than $9 billion dollars, just in monthly fees. But T-Mobile Home Internet is different — there’s no BS or surprises.

With Home Internet, you get a flat price – it’s $50/month, with Autopay. That’s it. And no price hikes after the first year. Or even after the second.

There’s no added taxes or fees, no equipment costs, no annual contracts, and no data caps.

Setup is as easy as it gets — T-Mobile will mail the gateway directly to your home. Just plug it in, download the app and you’re connected in less than 15 minutes.

You get speeds that will let you work, play, stream, chat, game and more.

If you do have an issue, our dedicated experts are just a call or message away.

And for a limited time, new Home Internet customers get a $50 virtual prepaid card. That’s one month of service ON US!

More than a quarter of Americans reported being worried about paying their broadband bill during the pandemic. With T-Mobile Home Internet, you get a flat rate and reliable service — so there’s no need to worry. And now is a great time to sign up. Customers can also get $10 off YouTube TV and Philo for one year, Paramount+ On Us for one year, and Netflix On Us with a qualifying T-Mobile wireless plan; Apple TV+ on us with Magenta plans for a full year; AND a free TVision HUB for all new Home Internet customers.

What people are saying:

"I am encouraged to hear about the expansion of T-Mobile Home Internet - a new option for connectivity in our state," said State Representative Trent Ashby. "It's unacceptable how few choices my constituents in rural Texas have for reliable high-speed internet, but T-Mobile's continued investment to bridge the digital divide is a huge win that will increase competition and help drive more affordable options for Texans.”

"Families across our city have been left in the dark throughout the pandemic,” said Anthony Williams, Mayor of Abilene. "With the expansion of T-Mobile Home Internet to households in our community, many of those families will have a new option to stay connected—no more sitting inside a coffee shop, visiting a library or trying to make do with only a cellphone—new home internet options mean kids and parents can now learn and work at home, an option some have never had.”

"We’re excited for our city to have a new competitive option for home broadband, especially since T-Mobile already plays such an important role in our community, through their customer experience center,” said Dr. Armando O’Caña, Mayor of Mission. "For many of our residents, especially those in rural areas, staying connected at home is still a massive challenge, and that’s something that is no longer suitable in today’s world. T-Mobile’s continued network investment in Texas is driving increased connectivity across our region.”

"It’s hard to believe that in 2022 we could have so many homes without internet access,” said Dow Draper, Executive Vice President of Emerging Products at T-Mobile. "With the investments we’ve made in our 5G network, we have the additional capacity needed to deliver on the full potential of 5G technology and bring home internet to millions of households across Texas and nationwide.”

Expanded Access:

Access has recently expanded across Texas’ 57 cities and towns below. Availability is based on network capacity, which is increasing all the time. See if T-Mobile Home Internet is available for your home at https://www.t-mobile.com/isp.

Abilene

Alice

Amarillo

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown

Bay City

Beaumont-Port Arthur

Beeville

Big Spring

Bonham

Borger

Brownsville-Harlingen

Brownwood

College Station-Bryan

Corpus Christi

Corsicana

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington

Del Rio

Fredericksburg

Gainesville

Granbury

Hereford

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land

Jacksonville

Kerrville

Killeen-Temple

Lamesa

Laredo

Levelland

Longview

Lubbock

Lufkin

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission

Mineral Wells

Mount Pleasant

Odessa

Palestine

Pampa

Paris

Pearsall

Pecos

Plainview

Raymondville

Rio Grande City-Roma

Rockport

San Angelo

San Antonio-New Braunfels

Sherman-Denison

Stephenville

Sulphur Springs

Texarkana

Tyler

Uvalde

Vernon

Victoria

Waco

Wichita Falls

Zapata

?$50 Prepaid Card: Allow 8 weeks. Qualifying new line and timely redemption required. No cash access & expires in 6 months. Card issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Home Internet: During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. Not available in all areas. Credit approval required. AutoPay: $5/mo. discount may not reflect on 1st bill. Sales tax & regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. For use only with T-Mobile Gateway for in-home use at location provided at activation. If canceling service, return gateway or pay up to $370. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for network management and performance details.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220119005651/en/