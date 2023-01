T-Mobile Just Had a Great Fourth Quarter. Here's What's Next.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) released preliminary fourth-quarter results earlier this month, and investors liked what they saw.T-Mobile continued to show strength in postpaid phone subscriber additions, claiming it outpaced both Verizon Communications and AT&T in the quarter. Likewise, its home internet business continues to outpace the growth of the rest of the industry.The same factors that led to T-Mobile's success last quarter ought to fuel more great results in 2023. Here's what investors can expect.Continue reading