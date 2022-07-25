T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced MAJOR deals for the family when they’re ready to gear up for back to school. The Un-carrier is kicking things off with the launch of a new kid-friendly tablet, the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2. New and existing customers can get it FREE today in stores and online, when adding a qualifying tablet line.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220724005037/en/

T-Mobile Offers Deals on Back-to-School Tech, Plus the New Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 FREE (Photo: Business Wire)

Back to school at T-Mobile means deals on devices for the whole family.

Choose from over 10 FREE 5G smartphones , from Samsung to OnePlus to TCL, with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line.

, from Samsung to OnePlus to TCL, with 24 monthly bill credits when you add a line. Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 or SyncUP KIDS Watch FREE with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a qualifying line. Plus, even more deals on other leading smartwatches.

with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a qualifying line. Plus, even more deals on other leading smartwatches. Grab the Alcatel LINKZONE 2 FREE when adding a new qualifying line or T-Mobile’s new 5G hotspot for just $99 with a new qualifying line.

Meet the newly launched Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2

This learning meets entertainment LTE-capable tablet features brands that families know and love, including full access to an award-winning kid-friendly platform. Parents can rest easy thanks to the kidSAFE Seal Program certification that provides a safe, ad-free experience and comes equipped with a rubberized case and kickstand that make it lightweight, drop proof and perfect for playing videos and games on the go. T-Mobile customers can get the Alcatel JOY TAB Kids 2 for free with the above offer or for just $7/month on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan (FRP: $168).

Switching to T-Mobile? Families save up to 20% more each month than at AT&T and Verizon with three or more lines on qualifying plans. And that includes access to T-Mobile’s fastest, largest and most reliable nationwide 5G network.

To learn more about the latest deals for families at T-Mobile, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/devices/family-devices.

Limited time offers; subject to change. Qualifying credit required. For well-qualified customers; plus tax. If you cancel wireless service before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $168 - Joy Tab Kids 2 / $174 – SyncUP Kids Watch /$299.99 – moto g stylus 5G 2nd Gen/ $299.99 – Galaxy Watch4 40mm / Alcatel Linkzone 2 - $90 / $198 - T-Mobile 5G Hotspot). If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. In stores & on customer service calls, $35 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. Up to $300 via bill credits. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Joy Tab Kids 2/Hotspots: New mobile internet line (2GB or higher; 5GB or higher for T-Mobile 5G hotspot) required. Free Phones/Watches: Max 12/account. 5G: Capable device required; coverage not available in some areas. Some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Fastest: Based on median, overall combined 5G speeds according to analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data 5G download speeds for Q2 2022. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission. Most Reliable: According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from November 2021 to May 2022. Full details at: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA.

