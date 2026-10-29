Deutsche Telekom Aktie

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WKN: 555750 / ISIN: DE0005557508

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29.10.2026 20:22:26

T-Mobile Profit Up 27% as Account Churn Rises: Rapid Earnings Reaction

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) grew third-quarter net income 27% to about $3.5 billion. Shares rose about 2% in pre-market trading Thursday but were about flat at midday. The catch is that T-Mobile is growing profit by earning more from each account while adding fewer accounts and losing more of them.

The profit jump is mostly operating leverage. A wireless network costs about the same to run whether an account pays a few dollars more or less, so extra revenue per account drops straight to profit. The year-ago quarter also carried a $278 million impairment charge, which flatters the comparison, and buybacks largely explain why earnings per share (EPS) grew faster than net income.

The weak spot is retention. Churn rising alongside ARPA is a warning sign in wireless, because it often means higher bills are pushing some customers out. Full-year guidance for net account additions implies roughly 230,000 in the fourth quarter, below the third quarter's pace. The release also gives no postpaid phone figures, the industry's standard yardstick.

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Deutsche Telekom AG 26,00 1,52% Deutsche Telekom AG
Deutsche Telekom AG (Spons. ADRS) 25,50 1,59% Deutsche Telekom AG (Spons. ADRS)

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