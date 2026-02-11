T-Mobile US Aktie
WKN DE: A1T7LU / ISIN: US8725901040
|
11.02.2026 17:52:43
T-Mobile Raises Multi-Year Outlook, Sees Strong Revenue And Cash Flow Growth Through 2027
(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) raised its multi-year growth outlook and provided updated financial targets during its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call and Capital Markets Day update, citing strong momentum across wireless, broadband, and emerging businesses.
T-Mobile reported progress toward its earlier targets, delivering a 6% service revenue CAGR, 8% core adjusted EBITDA CAGR, and 15% adjusted free cash flow CAGR from 2023 to 2025.
Looking ahead, T-Mobile expects 2026 service revenues of about $77.0 billion and $80.5 billion to $81.5 billion in 2027. Core adjusted EBITDA is projected at $37.0 billion to $37.5 billion in 2026 and $40.0 billion to $41.0 billion in 2027. Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be between $18.0 billion and $18.7 billion in 2026 and between $19.5 billion and $20.5 billion in 2027.
The company also targets 900,000 to 1.0 million postpaid net account additions in 2026 and 2.5% to 3.0% postpaid ARPA growth.
Analysen zu T-Mobile US
|13.02.26
|T-Mobile US Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.02.26
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.26
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.02.26
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.26
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile US
|184,54
|1,76%
