11.02.2026 17:52:43

T-Mobile Raises Multi-Year Outlook, Sees Strong Revenue And Cash Flow Growth Through 2027

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) raised its multi-year growth outlook and provided updated financial targets during its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call and Capital Markets Day update, citing strong momentum across wireless, broadband, and emerging businesses.

T-Mobile reported progress toward its earlier targets, delivering a 6% service revenue CAGR, 8% core adjusted EBITDA CAGR, and 15% adjusted free cash flow CAGR from 2023 to 2025.

Looking ahead, T-Mobile expects 2026 service revenues of about $77.0 billion and $80.5 billion to $81.5 billion in 2027. Core adjusted EBITDA is projected at $37.0 billion to $37.5 billion in 2026 and $40.0 billion to $41.0 billion in 2027. Adjusted free cash flow is expected to be between $18.0 billion and $18.7 billion in 2026 and between $19.5 billion and $20.5 billion in 2027.

The company also targets 900,000 to 1.0 million postpaid net account additions in 2026 and 2.5% to 3.0% postpaid ARPA growth.

13.02.26 T-Mobile US Kaufen DZ BANK
12.02.26 T-Mobile US Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.02.26 T-Mobile US Overweight Barclays Capital
11.02.26 T-Mobile US Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.02.26 T-Mobile US Outperform RBC Capital Markets
