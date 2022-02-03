T-Mobile Rises On Upbeat Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of mobile communications services provider T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) are rising more than 9% in the morning trade on Thursday after reporting better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter.

Net income was $422 million or $0.34 per share in the fourth quarter, lower than $750 million or $0.60 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to increase in merger-related costs.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.15 per share.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $20.785 billion from $20.341 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $21.08 billion.

The company said its net customer additions were 1.8 million in the fourth quarter and 5.8 million in full-year 2021, the highest annual number in five years.

Postpaid net account additions were 315 thousand, the highest Q4 in four years, T-Mobile added.

Looking forward to 2022, the company expects postpaid net customer additions to be between 5.0 million and 5.5 million.

Additionally, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study—Volume 1, released today, T-Mobile has been ranked first in the mobile network operators segment.

TMUS, currently at $119.86, has traded in the range of $101.51- $150.20 in the past 52 weeks.