T-Mobile Selected by U.S. Navy for $2.67 Billion 10-Year Contract

T-Mobile announced today that it was chosen as a wireless solutions provider by the U.S. Department of the Navy as part of the $2.67 billion Spiral 4 contract. This new contract will give all Department of Defense agencies the ability to place orders for wireless services and equipment from T-Mobile for the next ten years.

With Spiral 4, the Department of Defense will have the opportunity to leverage T-Mobile’s leading 5G network for state-of-the-art wireless solutions that meet the evolving needs of government operations. The comprehensive, multiple-award contract includes voice, data, fixed wireless solutions, Internet of Things and mobility management solutions. It will help ensure robust and reliable connectivity for government activities — from mission critical communications to network solutions that serve military personnel and federal civilian agencies.

"The Spiral 4 contract award is a testament to T-Mobile’s leading 5G network and to our focus on building solutions that meet the critical needs of our government customers,” said David Bezzant, Vice President of Sales, T-Mobile for Government. "With a cutting-edge product portfolio, a proven track record and a clear vision for the future, we’re ready to take government innovation to the next level. It's an honor to serve those who serve this Nation.”

This new contract replaces the previous iteration, Spiral 3, in response to changes in industry standards and technological advancements. Since participating in Spiral 3 starting in 2017, T-Mobile has significantly grown its range of services for government operations. It launched 5G Advanced Network Solutions, a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge 5G solutions and applications — like 5G private and hybrid networks — that meet specific performance needs of government agencies.

T-Mobile also introduced Government Internet, a 5G fixed wireless solution that can function as the main internet connection or as unlimited backup, enhancing reliability and support for critical communications. T-Mobile and 3rd Eye Technologies are making it easier for government agencies to stay compliant with federal message archiving laws with a ready-to-use solution that securely captures and stores SMS and MMS message logs. And in the future, government agencies could leverage T-Mobile’s partnership with SpaceX, which aims to merge T-Mobile's network with Starlink’s satellite capabilities with the goal to provide groundbreaking, near-universal connectivity.

