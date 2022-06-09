|
09.06.2022 16:04:25
T-Mobile Set To Launch First-ever 5G Hotspot Next Week
(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS), an American wireless network operator majority owned by German firm Deutsche Telekom, on Thursday announced its first-ever T-Mobile 5G Hotspot, to be available from June 16.
The new service taps into T-Mobile's extended range 5G signals for broad nationwide coverage and ultra capacity 5G for super-fast speeds - as fast as Wi-Fi - in hundreds of cities, the company said in a statement.
The T-Mobile Hotspot also allows its users to connect up to 32 devices for simultaneous connectivity featuring a 6460mAh battery for all-day usage for a seamless 5G connectivity.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!