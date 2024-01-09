T-Mobile Sweeps the Competition for Overall Network Experience in Latest Third-Party Report

T-Mobile just keeps getting better. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today it ranked first for all overall network experience metrics in Opensignal’s latest Mobile Network Experience report. But that’s not all, The Un-carrier also ranked first for 5G download speeds, 5G coverage experience, 5G availability and consistent quality experience. What do these wins mean for T-Mobile users?

Overall Experience Wins: (Did we mention it was a clean sweep?)

Download Speed Experience: Need to download a movie, get directions, or check your social feeds? T-Mobile gets it done with speeds nearly 3x faster than Verizon and more than 2.5x faster than AT&T.

Upload Speed Experience: Working on the go, video calling, or mobile gaming all need fast upload speeds, and T-Mobile delivers with upload speeds nearly 2x faster than AT&T and almost 1.5x faster than Verizon.

Consistent Quality: T-Mobile customers enjoy the most consistent quality network experience.

Video Experience: T-Mobile customers streaming content on the go have the best experience.

Live Video Experience: T-Mobile customers streaming live content have the best experience.

Games Experience: T-Mobile customers gaming on the go have the best experience compared to AT&T and Verizon, with more reactive feedback and faster response times.

5G Experience Wins:

5G Download Speed: more than 1.5x faster than Verizon and AT&T.

5G Availability: T-Mobile 5G users spend 4.3x more time connected to 5G than AT&T users and 7.4x more than those on Verizon.

5G Coverage Experience: T-Mobile customers have the best 5G coverage experience.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network to T-Mobile customers and Metro by T-Mobile users. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles — more square miles than AT&T and Verizon combined. 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

Opensignal Awards: USA: Mobile Network Experience Report January 2024, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16 –December 14, 2023. © 2024 Opensignal Limited.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

