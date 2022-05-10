T-Mobile Tackles Decades of Customer Disservice with Yearlong Rage Against Big Internet Tour

Solving pain points is the Un-carrier’s superpower. Steaming mad, smoke-from-the-ears, red-faced anger dealing with Big Internet? T-Mobile’s got you. Today, T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveils its Rage Against Big Internet Tour, a series of wacky pop-ups happening nationwide that provide an outlet for frustrated Big Internet customers to let out their angst.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509006277/en/

Rage Tour comes as T-Mobile goes live with Internet Freedom bringing wildly popular Un-carrier wireless benefits to broadband customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The first manifestation of Rage Against Big Internet is Whack-an-Internet Provider. Part therapy, part game, the experience calls for defeated customers to grab the Magenta T-Mobile mallet, wait for a maddening Big Internet policy to pop out of its hole, and then BOP that sucker. Repeat again and again until you feel the negative emotions escape your mind, body and soul… and you’ve gotten the high score.

Whack-an-Internet Provider made its debut recently at a T-Mobile Rage Against Big Internet pop-up event at the Santa Monica pier in Southern California. Swarms of frustrated Big Internet customers stood in line for their chance at revenge. Many started with angry furrowed brows and wrinkled noses but left with smiles and a sense of peace. Success!

""The Un-carrier has always stood for one simple thing: obsessing about the experience that our customers get and bending industry rules in their favor. Sometimes this means innovative rate plan features, like plans with taxes and fees included or a price lock guarantee. Or zigging when others zag. We are here to expose the egregious ways our peers treat their customers and do something about it,” said Mike Katz, CMO, T-Mobile. "Big Internet’s been coasting for far too long without a counterbalance. Those days are over. The Un-carrier is coming for you, Big Internet!”

Big Internet — Comcast, Charter, Cox, Verizon Fios, AT&T — has been one of the most hated industries in America for decades. Big Internet companies took full advantage of a lack of broadband competition to nickel, dime and dollar the heck out of their customers, leaving a trail of frustrated, exasperated Internet users.

Of course, in a perfect world, home Internet users never even reach the frustrated-to-the-point-of-tears stage of Big Internet disgruntlement. But now there’s a new option with T-Mobile Home Internet.

During a live-streamed event last week, T-Mobile unveiled its latest Un-carrier move, Internet Freedom, making it easy for broadband customers to break up with Big Internet, lock in their price with massive savings, and finally feel appreciated. In addition, the Un-carrier launched T-Mobile Business Internet nationwide with new plans, expanding service to any business within T-Mobile’s wireless footprint. Broadband customers can take advantage of Internet Freedom starting TODAY. For more information on T-Mobile Home Internet and Internet Freedom, available today, go here. And go here for more information on T-Mobile Business Internet.

T-Mobile will unveil more Rage Against Big Internet platforms for exorcising negative emotions throughout the year. Stay tuned!

Price Lock guarantees your regular monthly rate for your current qualified home internet service plan (excludes taxes/fees, limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, devices and network management practices). Taxes and regulatory fees included for qualified accounts.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509006277/en/