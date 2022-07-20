T-Mobile Takes a Swing at Big Internet with Rage Cage at MLB All-Star Weekend

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again. Dealing with Big Internet is the worst — like striking-out-with-bases-loaded-in-the-bottom-of-the-ninth worst. That’s why T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced Rage Cage, a custom pitching cage available for Big Internet haters and baseball lovers alike on the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica, just in time for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game festivities. As the next manifestation of T-Mobile’s Rage Against Big Internet Tour, Rage Cage was designed to help relieve the headache that results from dealing with Big Internet and all their frustrating fees, bureaucratic policies, bad support and unfulfilled promises.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006200/en/

T-Mobile’s yearlong Rage Against Big Internet Tour continues with Rage Cage, giving customers the chance to strike out Big Internet in a custom pitching cage at the 2022 MLB All-Star weekend. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hundreds of people stepped up to the pitcher’s mound with three chances to smash those internet pain points with T-Mobile magenta baseballs. Let’s just say, everyone really threw their anger at Big Internet – including nine-time All-Star Vlad Guerrero Sr. who nearly impaled it.

Baseball fan or not, anyone could take part in the fun because, let’s be real, everyone deserves a chance to let out some of the eye-popping, steaming-mad, swear word inducing frustration that comes from dealing with horrible customer service, annoying price hikes, complicated installation and a terrible experience. In fact, the American Customer Satisfaction Index recently ranked internet service providers as dead last in customer satisfaction. To repeat that: DEAD. LAST.

Thankfully, T-Mobile is stepping up to the plate and offering a new, reliable and affordable answer to Big Internet at a time when people need a win. With more than 40 million households now eligible for T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet, there’s a better option for many people across the country.

"It’s clear we’ve struck a chord. In just under a year, T-Mobile became America’s fastest growing home internet provider, with a million people signing up and NPS scores that make your cable modem hang its head in shame,” said Mike Katz, Chief Marketing Officer at T-Mobile. "We understand what people have dealt with and are happy to help them ditch Big Internet and get no-BS, 5G Home Internet from T-Mobile.”

And just today, T-Mobile announced its latest 5G Home Internet expansion. Home Internet is now available for nearly half of households across California.

To see if 5G Home Internet is available at your address, go here.

And stay tuned for more Rage Against Big Internet Tour events coming to a city near you!

Not available in all areas; customers ineligible for 5G Home Internet may be eligible for 4G LTE or other fixed wireless options. During congestion, Home Internet customers may notice speeds lower than other customers due to data prioritization. For use only at location provided at activation. Credit approval required. AutoPay: $5/mo. discount may not reflect on 1st bill. Regulatory fees included in monthly service price for qualifying accounts. If canceling Home Internet service, return gateway or pay up to $370. 50% savings compared to 2022 FCC Urban Rate Survey - Fixed Broadband Service Reasonable Comparability Benchmark. $105/mo (FCC Benchmark) vs. $50/mo w/AutoPay (T-Mobile 5G Home Internet). Speeds & features vary. $30/mo. for families with 2+ qualifying Magenta MAX lines and Home Internet Service. Via $20 monthly bill credit. Credits may take up to 2 bill cycles; credits will stop if you cancel any lines or change plans. Price Lock guarantees your regular monthly rate for your current qualified home internet service plan (excludes taxes/fees, limited-time promotions, per-use charges, third-party services, devices and network management practices). Test Drive: Cancel within 15 days of Home Internet service activation to receive refund via one-time bill credit. Contract Freedom: Allow 8 weeks. Paid via virtual prepaid MasterCard© issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC; card terms apply. Applies to early termination fees; other costs excluded.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006200/en/