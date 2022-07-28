T-Mobile Takes Top Spot in Customer Care by J.D. Power for the 10th Consecutive Time

Putting customers first once again propels the Un-carrier to the top. Today, J.D. Power ranked T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) first among Mobile Network Operators in its 2022 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study – Volume 2 for the 10th consecutive time, a win for the brand’s Care, Retail, Digital teams and customers.

The study, which evaluates experiences across six service platforms: store, phone, website, app, social media and text, reveals a T-Mobile score of 816 points, 26 points above the segment average.

"T-Mobile’s 10th consecutive first place finish is a testament to our focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences, and this win only motivates our team to aim even higher!” said Jon Freier, President of T-Mobile Consumer Group. "At T-Mobile, we’re committed to giving our customers the best network, the best value AND the best experience. Because people have enough to worry about these days – their wireless service and support they get with it should be easy, and even a bright spot in their day.”

Laying the foundation for continued growth when it comes to providing the best customer experience, the Un-carrier is rolling out a new, reimagined Total Experience approach that aligns Retail, Customer Care and Network teams geographically to better serve and connect with customers. This includes T-Mobile’s Team of Experts as well.

Being recognized as leaders in Customer Care by placing first in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Mobile Network Operator Performance Study – Volume 2 goes a long way to reinforce and motivate T-Mobile’s efforts. The Un-carrier is committed to creating world-class customer experiences that deepen relationships with existing customers and forge relationships with new ones.

Learn more about T-Mobile’s highly awarded and industry leading customer care model by visiting www.t-mobile.com/customers/customer-care.

