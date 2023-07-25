T-Mobile Teams Up with AEG Presents and Shell for Exclusive New T-Mobile Tuesdays Deals

As summer heats up, so do the Un-carrier perks. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today it’s rolling out even more for customers with new travel and entertainment deals for summer and beyond via T-Mobile Tuesdays — the Un-carrier's one-stop shop for customer love.

Starting today (July 25), T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers now get:

T-Mobile Concert Perks: Score 25% off tickets and amplified concert experiences at select AEG Presents venues nationwide.

Score 25% off tickets and amplified concert experiences at select AEG Presents venues nationwide. Steeper savings on Shell fuel: The most popular T-Mobile Tuesdays deal is getting even better – T-Mobile customers who are members of the Fuel Rewards® Program now get 15 cents off per gallon of fuel for the rest of the year.

The most popular T-Mobile Tuesdays deal is getting even better – T-Mobile customers who are members of the Fuel Rewards® Program now get 15 cents off per gallon of fuel for the rest of the year. Club Magenta pass: Make it easier to unlock life in the VIP lane by adding this to your digital wallet to access T-Mobile's live event perks at select music and sporting events across the country.

"While some Carriers strip away benefits, we're all in on customer appreciation, bringing customers even more unique benefits and deals from the brands we all love – just for being a part of the T-Mobile family," said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Innovation and Experience, T-Mobile. "With over a billion T-Mobile Tuesdays deals claimed to date, we know what our customers love, so we never stop looking for new ways to give them more… all while connecting people to the nation’s leading 5G network.”

25% Off Tickets for Select AEG Presents Venues

The Un-carrier and AEG Presents are teaming up to give T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers special deals to nearly 5,000 concerts across 48 venues year-round. Customers can see their favorite artists with exclusive perks including 25% off tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays or head to t-mobile-concert-perks.com. Snatch up discounted seats to see your favorite artists (on a first come, first served basis) and a Quick Pass which customers can add for free with every ticket purchase to bypass the general admission entry.

This adds to the already awesome entertainment deals that T-Mobile customers get every single day, including access to T-Mobile Reserved Tickets, which lets customers snag brag-worthy sold-out tickets 30 days in advance and a $50 on-site credit with select purchased festival passes.

Discounted Fuel from Shell

Get ready to leave gas price woes in the rearview mirror and enjoy cheaper road trips this summer. T-Mobile and the Fuel Rewards® program are giving customers 15 cents off per gallon of fuel, up to 20 gallons every week, at over 12,000 Shell stations until the end of the year. Since launch (and becoming the most popular Tuesdays deal ever!), T-Mobile has saved customers money on hundreds of millions of gallons of fuel.

VIP Treatment at Club Magenta

Club Magenta gives customers an off-the-charts experience at some of the hottest events of the year like Stagecoach, Lollapalooza and the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. Now, the Un-carrier is making the VIP life even easier with a Club Magenta pass. This new magenta-fied digital wallet card is the simplest way for customers to access Club Magenta at select concerts, games, festivals and more. With it, fans can:

Access T-Mobile customer entrance lanes. Enjoy special access and experiences.

Enjoy special access and experiences. Lounge it up. Chill out and charge up at an immersive lounge with a private bar and premium views at select shows.

Chill out and charge up at an immersive lounge with a private bar and premium views at select shows. Get special perks. Lawn chairs, glam stations, food and beverage, giveaways and more are available only for T-Mobile customers.

Customers can simply visit their T-Mobile Tuesdays app profile page and select Club Magenta to download it to their digital wallet. To check out everything Club Magenta has to offer visit t-mobile.com/benefits/event-perks.

T-Mobile Delivers Unmatched Value

T-Mobile Tuesdays customers are part of an exclusive crew that can access deals and free stuff from top brands every week. Plus, on top of Tuesdays, perks like Apple TV+ on Us, Netflix on Us and free in-flight Wi-Fi on the biggest U.S. airlines, are built right into many Un-carrier plans at no extra cost.

T-Mobile's newest plan, Go5G Plus, includes over $270 in extra perks for families every single month — AKA $3,240/year in extra value for things you actually want and use — like free streaming subscriptions, free in-flight Wi-Fi, free international high-speed data, a year of AAA, Scam Shield Premium and exclusive deals through T-Mobile Travel with Priceline, which hooks people up with 40% off select hotels and rental cars.

Unlike Carrier customers who are locked in three-year device contracts to get their best deals, T-Mobile Go5G Plus customers are upgrade-ready every two years and always get the same great device deals whether they’re a new or existing customer. As if that’s not reason enough to make Un-carrier customers feel like rock stars, it all comes with getting access to America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network.

For more information on the latest T-Mobile Tuesdays deals, visit t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays.

