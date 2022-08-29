|
29.08.2022 19:28:43
T-Mobile To Include Apple TV+ In Its Magenta MAX Plan
(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) to include Apple TV+ in its Magenta MAX plan.
Apple TV+ features premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso, and hit series such as drama Severance, as well as Pachinko, For All Mankind, Loot and many more.
"Magenta MAX customers love streaming. So of course, we're giving them more of what they love, because that's just what the Un-carrier does," said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. "It's moves like this — giving customers more without asking more from them — that have made T-Mobile the value leader in wireless. Now, with America's most-awarded 5G network, T-Mobile customers don't have to choose between the best value and a great network."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu T-Mobile USmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu T-Mobile USmehr Analysen
|28.07.22
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|T-Mobile US Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.22
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.22
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.07.22
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.22
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|T-Mobile US Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.22
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.22
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.07.22
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.07.22
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|T-Mobile US Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.07.22
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.22
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.07.22
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.05.21
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.03.21
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.21
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.11.20
|T-Mobile US Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile US
|144,62
|-0,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX in Grün -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen Erholungsversuch. Die Märkte in Fernost finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.