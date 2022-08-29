T-Mobile To Include Apple TV+ In Its Magenta MAX Plan

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile (TMUS) to include Apple TV+ in its Magenta MAX plan.

Apple TV+ features premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso, and hit series such as drama Severance, as well as Pachinko, For All Mankind, Loot and many more.

"Magenta MAX customers love streaming. So of course, we're giving them more of what they love, because that's just what the Un-carrier does," said Mike Sievert, CEO at T-Mobile. "It's moves like this — giving customers more without asking more from them — that have made T-Mobile the value leader in wireless. Now, with America's most-awarded 5G network, T-Mobile customers don't have to choose between the best value and a great network."