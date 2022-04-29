|
29.04.2022 16:00:00
T-Mobile to Make Next Un-carrier Move on May 4
T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):
In a webcast, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert and other executives will unveil the company’s next Un-carrier move. Following the webcast, media and analysts are invited to dial in to participate in a live Q&A with executives. (Graphic: Business Wire)
What: In a webcast, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert and other executives will unveil the company’s next Un-carrier move. Following the webcast, media and analysts are invited to dial in to participate in a live Q&A with executives.
When: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Webcast at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET)
Who: T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert along with other T-Mobile executives
Where: Watch the webcast at https://t-mobile.com/uncarrier
Media and analysts can also dial in to listen to the event and participate in a live Q&A with T-Mobile executives immediately following.
Dial-in:?800-281-7989
Passcode: 2157515
To ask a question, press *1.
News materials and an on-demand replay will be available on the T-Mobile Newsroom at https://www.t-mobile.com/news shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About T-Mobile
T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/.
|28.04.22
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.22
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.22
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.02.22
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile US
|124,22
|-1,05%
