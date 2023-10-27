What’s the news: The Un-carrier just dropped the best deal on iPhone 15 for families in postpaid wireless. Full stop. Starting today, T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular offers ever — four new voice lines for only $25 per line/month — and makes it even better. Customers, including business customers, can now pair the deal with four iPhone 15s on Us when trading in an eligible device. Meaning you can get four lines for $100/month with AutoPay and four iPhone 15s on Us on Essentials or Business Unlimited Select with unlimited talk, text and data on America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. And if the fam already has smartphones, all good! You can still just take advantage of the four lines deal.

T-Mobile Unveils Wicked Good Holiday Offer Early: 4 iPhone 15s and 4 Lines for $100/mo

Families will be able to enjoy groundbreaking iPhone 15 features including a durable, aluminum and color-infused back glass design, the Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic chip, an advanced camera system including a powerful 48MP Main camera and new 2x Telephoto option, and USB-C. And, with Family Sharing, up to six family members can share access to Apple services, purchases, an iCloud storage plan, and more.

Why it matters: Because staying connected should be easy and affordable, especially now — and only Un-carrier customers can land a deal this epic. T-Mobile customers can save up to $480/year compared to the Carriers on similar plans with four lines. Get holiday shopping done early and gift the latest iPhone 15 while stacking up on savings.

Who it’s for: Anyone who likes a good deal.

Even more deals:

And T-Mobile has even more deals for both new and existing T-Mobile customers – including small businesses – all available today:

iPhone 15 Pro on Us when you trade in an eligible device on Go5G Next.

Pick up one iPhone 15, iPhone 14 or iPhone 13 and get up to $700 off a second iPhone when you add a line on any plan.

50% off iPad 9th Gen 64GB when you activate a new tablet line.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 40mm on Us when you activate a new watch line.

20% off Apple 35W Dual USB-C Compact Power Adapter and USB-C Charge Cable (2m) when purchased together.

…all with 24 monthly bill credits, plus sales tax.

Offers for businesses:

iPhone 15 Pro on Us when trading in an eligible device on select Go5G Business or Business Unlimited.

iPhone 14 on Us when adding a line on Business Unlimited Ultimate – no trade in required.

…all with 24 monthly bill credits, plus sales tax.

For more details on T-Mobile’s Apple deals, head to t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals. For T-Mobile for Business Apple offers, visit t-mobile.com/business/apple-business-iphone-deals.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. $35/line device connection charge due at sale. Free iPhones: Contact us before cancelling service to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreements is due (e.g., $829.99 – iPhone 15 128GB). Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit, service, & trade-in (e.g., save $830: iPhone XR) required. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. Up to $830 via bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 /account. 4/$100: Essentials customers may notice speeds lower than other customers and further reduction if using >50GB/mo., due to data prioritization. Video in SD. Qualifying credit & minimum 4 lines required. Canceling any lines requires you to move to the regular-rate Essentials plan; contact us. Monthly Regulatory Programs (RPF) & Telco Recovery Fee (TRF) totaling $3.49 per voice line ($0.50 for RPF & $2.99 for TRF) applies; taxes/fees approx. 4-38% of bill. $5 more per line without AutoPay; debit or bank account required. Limit 1 offer per account. See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com. Fastest based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for the U.S., Q3 2023. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

