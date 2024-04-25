25.04.2024 23:07:14

T-Mobile US, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.37 billion, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $1.94 billion, or $1.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $16.10 billion from $15.55 billion last year.

T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.37 Bln. vs. $1.94 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.00 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $16.10 Bln vs. $15.55 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu T-Mobile USmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu T-Mobile USmehr Analysen

26.04.24 T-Mobile US Buy UBS AG
26.04.24 T-Mobile US Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.04.24 T-Mobile US Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.04.24 T-Mobile US Outperform Bernstein Research
25.03.24 T-Mobile US Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

T-Mobile US 150,70 -0,55% T-Mobile US

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen