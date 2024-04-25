T-Mobile US, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.37 billion, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $1.94 billion, or $1.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $16.10 billion from $15.55 billion last year.

T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.37 Bln. vs. $1.94 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.00 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $16.10 Bln vs. $15.55 Bln last year.