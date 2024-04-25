|
25.04.2024 23:07:14
T-Mobile US, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $2.37 billion, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $1.94 billion, or $1.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $16.10 billion from $15.55 billion last year.
T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $2.37 Bln. vs. $1.94 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.00 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $16.10 Bln vs. $15.55 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu T-Mobile USmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu T-Mobile USmehr Analysen
|26.04.24
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.04.24
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|25.03.24
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.04.24
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|25.03.24
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.04.24
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.04.24
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|25.03.24
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile US
|150,70
|-0,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.