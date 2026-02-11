T-Mobile US Aktie

11.02.2026 13:54:51

T-Mobile US, Inc. Profit Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.103 billion, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $2.981 billion, or $2.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $24.334 billion from $21.872 billion last year.

T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.103 Bln. vs. $2.981 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.88 vs. $2.57 last year. -Revenue: $24.334 Bln vs. $21.872 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects core adjusted EBITDA of $37 billion to $37.500 billion, with a capital expenditure of $10 billion.

For fiscal 2025, T-Mobile US has posted core adjusted EBITDA of $33.924 billion.

TMUS was down by 3.66% at $192.28 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

15:56 T-Mobile US Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15:42 T-Mobile US Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.02.26 T-Mobile US Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.01.26 T-Mobile US Overweight Barclays Capital
22.12.25 T-Mobile US Market-Perform Bernstein Research
T-Mobile US 171,86 2,62% T-Mobile US

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Mittwoch im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich schwächer. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten am Mittwoch in Grün.
